At Satellite 2022, Teledyne Paradise Launches New AXIOM Satcom Modem Family Members Including AXIOM-R Rugged IP-Centric Modem

New rackmount and portable DVB-S2X models introduced, with exceptionally powerful processing capabilities to support P2P and P2MP networks.

Adding to its long legacy of innovation in advanced satcom modem technology, Teledyne Paradise Datacom today unveiled new family members AXIOM-R, AXIOM-C and AXIOM-N, satcom modems suitable for point-to-point (P2P) and point-to-multipoint (P2MP) networks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005072/en/

Teledyne Paradise Datacom AXIOM Satellite Modem Family (Photo: Business Wire)

The new IP-centric models complement the already successful AXIOM-X compact, single-card solution. All deliver powerful performance, supporting up to 575 Mbps of aggregate data and 160,000 IP packets per second. They also support L2 bridging and L3 routing with full QoS and Traffic Shaping.

The new products are:

AXIOM-R – a new rugged outdoor IP67-rated modem capable of operation from -40° to + 60°C

AXIOM-N – a new 19" rack-mount modem

AXIOM-C – a new small indoor modem with the ability to mount as a half-width addition to a rack, increasing density for space-constrained systems, or small enough to comfortably bring satellite communications to a desk in remote areas

"The AXIOM platform has already built momentum in the Communications-on-the-Move, portable comms systems, broadcast news gathering, disaster, defense, civil, and commercial markets," said Michael Towner, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at Teledyne Paradise. "These new family members increase the number of situations where satellite communications can be used and are compatible with our existing modem product lines."

Other noteworthy features of the AXIOM modem line include:

IP centric, DVB-S2X Modem, for the most powerful and robust performance within the space segment

Bandwidth savings: DVB-S2X, ACM, TCP acceleration with header and payload compression

Enhanced doppler capability (±700kHz/ ±100kHz/s) to track fast moving LEO or MEO satellites

The intuitive M&C (management and control) system is equally user-friendly whether on a laptop PC, Mobile, or tablet

The AXIOM-R Rugged modem supports an extended operating temperature range of -40º to +60ºC and IP67 rating

Extended L-band operation to 2,150 MHz

Optimized spectral roll-offs, including 5%, 10%, and 20%

Production at Teledyne Paradise is underway on the new AXIOM family-members and customers may begin placing orders. For more information, visit the Teledyne booth #1324 at the Satellite 2022 show in Washington, DC March 22-24 or visit the Paradise website.

ABOUT TELEDYNE PARADISE DATACOM

Teledyne Paradise Datacom designs, manufactures and sells satellite modems, solid state power amplifiers (SSPA), low noise amplifiers (LNA), block up converters (BUC) and associated redundancy subsystems. We deliver satellite communications products around the world and have unparalleled experience in satellite communications products. At Paradise, we focus on creating significant product differentiators and innovative architectures in order to make ourselves the supplier of choice in the satcom industry. www.paradisedata.com.

ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement. www.teledynedefenseelectronics.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005072/en/