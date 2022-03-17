American Water Helps Fund 53 Environmental Projects through Grant Program

Company awards over $186,000 to community projects across the country

American Water AWK, the nation's largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today the recipients of the company's 2021 Environmental Grant Program awards. The company has committed to provide support of over $186,000 to 53 community projects that improve, restore, or protect watersheds throughout their service areas in 10 states.

"American Water's commitment to providing our customers with clean, safe, reliable water and wastewater service also means that we also have a commitment to protecting our environment," said Lynda DiMenna, Chief Environmental Officer of American Water. "We are proud to collaborate with community partners through this grant program to help develop the next generation of environmental leaders who will cherish our shared resources and educate others on the critical role that nature plays in our everyday lives."

Established in 2005, American Water's Environmental Grant Program offers funds for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies in the communities it serves. After 15 years, American Water's environmental grant program has provided more than $1.8 million of needed support for 605 projects.

The 2021 grant recipients, which are located throughout American Water's service areas, include the following: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The company is now accepting applications by its participating state subsidiaries for the company's 2022 Environmental Grant Program awards. The grant awards will be available in American Water service areas in 12 states: California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Applications must be postmarked by March 31, 2022.

About American Water

