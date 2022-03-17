Turo Adds Bonnie Jonas and Shripriya Mahesh to Board of Directors

Legal and VC Backgrounds of Two New Members Round Out Strong Board

Turo, the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, today announced the appointment of Bonnie Jonas and Shripriya Mahesh to its Board of Directors.

"Bonnie and Shripriya bring diverse experience that will be invaluable to the Board," said Turo CEO Andre Haddad. "Bonnie's legal and automotive background coupled with Shripriya's marketplace expertise will help us accelerate our mission to put the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use."

Bonnie Jonas is a co-founder of Pallas Global Group, LLC, a consulting firm that provides independent governance, ethics and compliance counseling to corporations and organizations. Prior to founding the firm, she served for 18 years as an Assistant United States Attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York (the "SDNY"), which included three years as Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division. She also served as the SDNY's Financial Fraud Coordinator for President Obama's Financial Fraud Enforcement Task Force and as Co-Chief of the General Crimes Unit.

"I've always been inspired by the ethos and culture at Turo and programs like the Turo Seed Initiative have resonated deeply with me," said Jonas. "I'm excited to help Turo shape the peer-to-peer car sharing experience and to continue helping entrepreneurs from underserved communities gain access to business opportunities."

Shripriya Mahesh is a Founding Partner at Spero Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in wellbeing, sustainability, learning and more. Previously, Shripriya managed global emerging technology investing at Omidyar Network and helped launch First Look Media. Before that, Shripriya was at eBay serving multiple roles, including VP and Head of Global Product Management and Strategy, VP, U.S. Product Marketing and Platform, and VP, Corporate Strategy.

"Turo has created an exceptional, mission-driven marketplace that enables hosts to use their underutilized assets while providing guests with a memorable experience," said Mahesh. "As a happy guest myself, I've always appreciated Turo's commitment to customer service and the access to a variety of cars at great prices."

In addition to adding Jonas and Mahesh this year, in December 2021, Turo announced the appointment of Kim Jabal, former CFO at Unity Technologies, to its Board of Directors where she currently serves as the company's Audit Committee Chairwoman.

