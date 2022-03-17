Airship AI Awarded $3.8M Contract to Provide Advanced Video and Sensor Management Capabilities to US Federal Law Enforcement Agency

Airship AI Inc. ("Airship") today announced that the company has begun executing against a $3.8 million firm fixed price contract award from a major US Federal Law Enforcement agency for advanced video and sensor management solutions.
"Airship understands our customer's mission critical requirements as well as anyone," says Paul Allen, President of Airship Industries. "This award is a reflection of the continued trust in Airship to effectively take that deep understanding and transform it into technical solutions that serve to better protect the homeland." This award is the second from this customer, and as Allen adds, "Airship looks forward to expanding our support to the customer over the coming years to further expand the agency's operational needs."
Over the last decade Airship has supported its partners across government and industry through the provision of innovative unstructured data management solutions for physical security and public safety requirements. Airship's AI driven ecosystem allows customers to efficiently ingest and visualize data from the edge in some of the most challenging IT and operational environments, significantly reducing the historical barriers of time and space for making real-time decisions based on actionable intelligence.
About Airship AI Inc.
Privately held and headquartered in Redmond, WA, Airship AI develops and provides AI driven video and sensor management software and services to a wide range of government, law enforcement, and commercial customers across the globe. Airship's engineering, technical, and support teams are all US Citizens and US based, allowing Airship to provide NDAA compliant hardware and software solutions to customers operating in highly secure enterprise environments. Airship's software ecosystem runs on-premises, in hybrid environments, and in the cloud, allowing Airship to be wherever our customers need us to be, with access provided through thick, thin, and mobile clients.
