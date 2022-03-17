Transact Introduces Transact One—the Mobile-Centric Platform that is Integrating and Streamlining the Total Campus Interaction Experience

One Advanced Technology Ecosystem Powers Efficient, Time Saving Features That Serve All Campus Needs for Students, Administrators, Faculty, and Staff

Transact, the technology leader in innovative credential and payment solutions for a connected campus, announced the introduction of its newest cloud-native platform, Transact One, at its annual Transact 360° users conference this week. Transact One provides universities with a personalized mobile-centric portal for administrators, faculty, and staff to access campus services in a single site, or single mobile web application interface that also powers a student web application.

Transact One brings Campus ID, Commerce, and Payments to a single integrated ecosystem. It features an intuitive, graphical drag-and-drop user interface and preconfigured widgets that allow quick, data integrations that are customizable for each university. Open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) support integration with any third-party provider partner.

"We're excited to announce the first phase of Transact One, which will give administrators, faculty, and staff a unified platform supporting all their on-campus needs," said Nancy Langer, CEO, Transact. "The features of Transact One streamline the campus experience and we are confident that the data integration will increase efficiency; saving time and providing value across the board."

In addition, school administrators and faculty will also have access to Transact Insights, a comprehensive analytic dashboard that can identify trends and provide real-time data access.

"Higher education is actively seeking new solutions and is rapidly adopting technology that fulfills their need for efficiency and ease of use. The Transact One platform resonates with their key users: students who have grown up digital and look to their smartphones for fast and secure information," added Langer.

"As the leading provider of mobile credentials and integrated payments on campus, launching Transact One was the logical next step to innovate how our products work together," said Taran Lent, VP Product Development, Transact. "The single point of access simplifies service delivery for administrators, speeds insight-driven decision making, and enables new connected experiences for our users."

Concurrent with the launch of Transact One, will be the release of Transact's next generation enterprise software: Transact IDX. This transaction system platform is the first solution launched on the Transact One ecosystem. Transact IDX provides a modern, mobile-centric platform while delivering stored value, meal plan, event, door access, mobile credentials, and more, for higher education.

About Transact

Transact is the leader in innovative payment and mobile credential solutions for a connected campus. Its highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the student experience across the full spectrum of student life and streamlines transactions for administrators, faculty, and staff. Transact offerings include integrated solutions for tuition, room and board, and commerce. Transact also provides solutions for multi-purpose campus IDs and stored value. With a long-standing reputation in the education community, Transact proudly serves more than 12 million students across 1,750+ client institutions with one connected experience. Transact solutions facilitate $45 billion in payments annually and have enabled more than 58 million contactless mobile wallet transactions and $90 million in mobile orders in less than three years. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.

