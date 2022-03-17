Cannabis Packaging Conference Keynotes to Explore "Opportunities in Cannabis Packaging" and "The State of California Cannabis" at April 2022 Event

The two-day event to deliver a robust conference, adjacent to renowned packaging event WestPack, to advance the multi-billion-dollar cannabis packaging industry.

The Cannabis Packaging Conference, returns to deliver a robust conference and exhibition to showcase the latest innovative products within cannabis packaging solutions. Co-located with WestPack and produced in collaboration with the California Cannabis Industry Association, the Cannabis Packaging Conference today announced the 2022 event's highly curated conference agenda, including two forward-looking and news-filled keynote addresses from renowned industry experts. The event is returning to the Anaheim Convention Center for its third edition, slated for the April 12-13, 2022, serving as the cannabis packaging industry's unmissable event to network, discover the latest innovative products and solutions, gather insights, learn from peers, and ink deals. Attendee registration is open; register here to secure a conference pass today.

The event is one of five trade co-located brands that makeup "IME West," providing access to brands and education spanning multiple complimentary advanced manufacturing verticals: Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West, Automation Technology Expo (ATX) West, Design & Manufacturing (D&M) West, and Plastec West.

The Cannabis Packaging Conference keynote presentations open each day of the event, with April 12 kicking off with a panel exploring the opportunities in cannabis packaging, featuring experts from MJBiz, Grove Bags, Papa & Barkley, and Tourmaline Enterprises. Lindsay Robinson with the California Cannabis Industry Association will headline the second day of the conference, addressing the state of California cannabis.

Formerly known as the Cannabis Packaging Summit, this year's Cannabis Packaging Conference hosts 1.5 days of education, arming packagers with real-world solutions and technologies to overcome challenges born from the highly regulated sector and its unparalleled growth. Amid rapid legalization, the packaging of cannabis, the most crucial yet challenging aspect of the manufacturing process, is shifting toward more sophisticated and automated operations.

"Regardless of the industry, the demand for sophisticated packaging technology is rising, especially in highly regulated industries, such as the cannabis sector," said Adrienne Zepeda, Group Event Director, Cannabis Packaging Conference. "This is one of the fastest-growing industries. As such, brands and packagers face constant challenges that require face-to-face connection and education. We are proud to provide an all-encompassing platform comprising in-person offerings that facilitate much-needed connection, spotlight new solutions, and accelerate business. We couldn't be more excited to announce this year's conference lineup. It's truly an unmissable event for anyone in cannabis packaging interested in meeting potential new partners, discovering the latest solutions, and learning from the world's brightest minds advancing this dynamic industry."

The hyper-focused conference, launched in 2019, is strategically held adjacent to WestPack, an established trade show spotlighting the latest packaging innovations, to promote visibility and networking amongst complimentary industries. Notable brands to exhibit at WestPack confirmed to date include Accutek Packaging, AESUS Packaging & Labeling Systems, Inc., All-Fill Inc., AMS Filling Systems Inc., Bell-Mark Sales Co., Charles Beseler Co., Dorner Manufacturing Corp., Effytec USA, Formost Fuji Corporation, Inline Filling Systems LLC, J.W. Winco, Inc., Keyence Corporation of America, NeuraLabel, PAC Machinery, Packline USA, PallayPack, Inc., PDC International Corp., QuickPouch, REB Translab Inc., Schmalz Inc., Sesotec, START International, Taconic, Tourmaline Enterprises, Triangle Package Machinery Co., UBS North America, Universal Robots, Weber Packaging Solutions Inc., Wexxar / Bel, and Wipotec-OCS.

Select Cannabis Packaging Conference 2022 sessions include:

Keynote Panel: The Opportunities in Cannabis Packaging

Moderator from Tourmaline Enterprises

Panelists from MJBiz, Grove Bags, Papa & Barkley

Packagers know that cannabis is a booming business. Billion-dollar valuations of the cannabis industry are a dime a dozen –a lot of potential! But today, the cannabis industry is fragmented – with no national market, it comprises many small markets with their own distinct needs and rules. Regulations are inconsistent and there is little standardization within the industry. With this as the backdrop, packaging companies looking to enter cannabis must be flexible, provide customized offerings and fully understand varying forces in each state they target. Join our panel of industry experts as they discuss data you can use to build a business case or understand the size of the opportunity, specific examples of cannabis packaging challenges, and give you insider insights on how to bring your expertise to a high-growth industry. In this session, you'll:

Get market data to understand the size of the cannabis opportunity

Hear about challenges specific to cannabis packaging (hint: lots of medical packaging issues apply)

Explore innovations in the cannabis packaging space (can you pack a pre-roll?) and understand how to leverage your skill set in this exciting, emerging sector

Panel: Cannabis Packaging Regulations Forum

Moderator from Vicente Sederberg

Panelists from Eden Enterprises Inc. and West Coast Cure

Join our panel of regulatory experts on a guided survey and analysis of the cannabis packaging landscape in the Western U.S. Take part in a real conversation on the issues that impact the success of your enterprise and the thriving of the industry. We'll discuss:

The key regulatory trends and changes in cannabis packaging across the Western U.S.

How they could impact the marketing, branding, and packaging strategies of craft cannabis brands and MSOs

Proactive steps the cannabis industry is taking to shape packaging regulations in support of a responsible, equitable, and sustainable industry – and what's needed next

Panel: Sustainability Strategies for Cannabis Packaging

Moderator from Packaging Digest

Panelists from Papa & Barkley, AE Global, and Cannachange

Sustainability is essential – and cannabis packaging is complicated enough! While many cannabis brands want their packaging to be attractive, functional, and sustainable, sustainability can fall by the wayside in the face of more complex challenges in packaging. Regulations around cannabis packaging are constantly changing, as is the public's idea of what sustainability means. What can the cannabis market do today to ensure a sustainable industry and build sustainability into its culture? Join a discussion covering:

Big picture view of sustainability in cannabis packaging – who are the laggard and leader cannabis markets when it comes to sustainability?

Innovations in sustainable cannabis packaging

Expert insights

View the complete Cannabis Packaging Conference agenda here to sift through sessions of interest.

