Coupang Names Brex Co-Founder and Co-CEO Pedro Franceschi as New Board Member

Coupang today announced that it has appointed Pedro Franceschi, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Brex, to the company's board of directors.

"It's exciting to welcome to the board dynamic tech leaders who are reshaping the world. Pedro is a trailblazer who is reinventing the financial services industry with customer-centric innovations," said Bom Kim, Founder and CEO of Coupang. "We look forward to learning from Pedro as we strive to transform our customers' lives with technology."

Franceschi is the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Brex, a company reimagining financial systems for fast growing businesses. Launched in 2018 as the corporate card for startups, Brex now serves tens of thousands of companies through its expanded portfolio of financial services and software to help all fast-growing companies reach their full potential. Prior to launching Brex, Franceschi co-founded the payment company Pagar.me, which was acquired by Stone, one of the largest payments companies in Brazil.

"Coupang aims to transform the customer experience in just about every aspect, whether it's making payments, ordering food, or streaming content," said Franceschi. "The company is also reimagining commerce for hundreds of thousands of small businesses, using technology to drive their growth and access to an e-commerce segment that is on track to be the third largest in the world. I'm honored to join such an innovative and game-changing company, and I look forward to helping Coupang in its mission to build the future of commerce and beyond."

About Coupang

Coupang is one of the largest eCommerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, "How did we ever live without Coupang?" Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, simplified payments through Coupang Pay, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Founded in 2010, Coupang has offices in Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Mountain View, Seattle, Riverside, Tokyo, Taipei, and Singapore.

