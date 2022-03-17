Advisors with $150 Million Join Ameriprise Financial Because of the Firm's Strong Values and Practice Growth Capabilities

Advisors Michael Tison and David Fry joined Align Wealth Management, a well-established Ameriprise team managing $1.1 billion, led by Private Wealth Advisor Drew Watson

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. AMP today announced that financial advisors Michael Tison and David Fry joined the firm for its strong values and infrastructure to fuel future growth. The advisors manage $150 million in client assets and maintain office locations in Harrisburg and Marion, Illinois. They joined Align Wealth Management, a well-established team within Ameriprise's independent channel led by Private Wealth Advisor and CEO Drew Watson, CFP®. Tison and Fry were previously with Wells Fargo.

Extensive search and due diligence led Tison and Fry to join Ameriprise

Tison and Fry's search for a new broker-dealer began in 2021 when they created their business plan for the next decade. They realized they needed the reputation and capabilities of a strong firm to help them achieve the next level of growth and success. Joining Align Wealth and Ameriprise has given them the opportunity to hire more staff and deliver an even stronger client experience powered by sophisticated technology.

Reflecting on the decision, Tison said, "I've known Drew Watson for a long time – in fact, we're from the same hometown and our fathers were friends. Strong values drive us and it's also how Drew and his team deliver client service. Plus, they have the infrastructure and capacity to support the growth we desire in the coming years. Ameriprise has been great to work with on the transition as we get our business up to speed."

"This move was also about practicing what I preach to clients about having a retirement plan. While I plan to work for another 10 years, my clients appreciate that I'm being proactive and have a solid plan to care for them and their family for decades to come," added Tison.

Tison and Fry's team includes Kelly Ramsey, licensed paraplanner for 20 years, along with support staff Cheryl Blair and Ashley Maier.

Align Wealth eyes continued growth

Under Watson's leadership, Align Wealth, which manages $1.1 billion in client assets, is rapidly expanding. In addition to Tison and Fry, the practice has added 3 advisors and 4 staff members in the last year, including Gary Ward, CFP®, CRPC®, a 26-year veteran Ameriprise advisor located in Brentwood, Tenn.

"Our growth is about helping more people plan for their financial future," said Watson. "We want to bring on advisors who share our passion for client service and running a quality business. Michael, David, and their staff fit that description to a tee."

Reflecting on how Ameriprise supports his team's growth, Watson added, "My team appreciates Ameriprise's robust onboarding support, and thoughtful integrated technology – including CRM intelligence reports – that make it seamless to bring on advisors and their clients, and coordinate business across our many office locations."

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive advisors, with approximately 1,600 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Align Wealth Management

Drew Watson is the CEO of Align Wealth Management, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial, headquartered in Owensboro, Ky. Align Wealth employs 14 financial advisors and 14 staff members who manage $1.1 billion in client assets. The team, who operate out of multiple offices in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Illinois, has received Ameriprise's Client Experience Award in 2021 and 2020, recognizing the way they consistently deliver personalized, goal-based advice and exceptional client service. And, in a recent client satisfaction survey, Align Wealth Management was rated 4.9 out of 5 in overall satisfaction based on 124 reviews.2

