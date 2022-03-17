Crumbl Cookies, the Nation's Largest Cookie Company, Coming to Salem, New Hampshire

Crumbl Cookies, the nation's largest cookie company, is set to serve cookie-crazed customers with its newest store in Salem, New Hampshire. A grand opening and free cookie day is set for Friday, March 25, 8am at 55 Central Street in the Tuscan Village North shopping center.

The Crumbl team pictured from left to right: Steve Menzel, Jeff Maguire, Jason St Louis and James Maguire. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Nothing beats biting into a warm, delicious cookie that you can enjoy, whether delivery, curbside pickup, or in-store takeout," said Jeff and James Maguire, Salem Crumbl co-owners, along with their partner, Steve Menzel who said, "We're really excited to bring this experience to the Salem community."

As soon as guests open Crumbl's doors, they'll be met with an immersive experience that is unlike any other cookie store in the world. The open kitchen allows customers to see the whole cookie-making process, including the eggs being cracked, the flour being sifted, and the dough being balled. "Having our customers see every cookie being made is one of the best experiences of our stores," said Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Co-founder & COO. "Each ingredient is carefully chosen to provide customers with the highest quality cookie on the market."

The grand opening week menu will contain 6 of the 200+ rotating weekly flavors Crumbl has to offer including Crumbl's award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. The varying flavors ensure that there is something for everyone to enjoy.

"Our mission statement is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world, and we really hope to bring the people of Salem together and strengthen the community with our sweet treats," said Jason McGowan, Crumbl Co-founder & CEO.

Salem will be New Hampshire's fourth location. The new store has provided 50 new jobs within the community.

About Crumbl

Crumbl Cookies' mission statement is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan & Sawyer Hemsley. In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 370 locations in 40+ states. Crumbl is honored to be the largest cookie company in the nation and fastest growing restaurant franchise. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8am - 10pm. on weekdays, 8am - 12am. Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or any of their nationwide locations.

