The Greens Celebrity Golf League in Partnership With Resorts World Las Vegas Presents The Las Vegas Invitational Celebrity Golf and Poker Tournament April 28-30, 2022

Over $400,000 in cash and prizes

Sports and entertainment superstars will take center stage during NFL Draft Weekend, April 28-30, when The Greens Celebrity Golf Association in partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas launches the inaugural edition of the Las Vegas Invitational - Celebrity Golf and Poker Tournament. The Invitational will feature elite athletes and celebrities competing for over $400,000 in cash and prizes!

A star-studded field of more than 40 sports and entertainment stars will head to Las Vegas to compete in the tournament across 3 days. The field of participants will be announced in two weeks and already features World Series, Super Bowl, and NBA Champions as well as film, television, and music stars!

The Greens Celebrity Golf League is comprised of an exclusive community of celebrities, active and retired athletes, musicians, and entertainment industry influencers who compete in a series of golf tournaments throughout the year for cash, prizes, and most importantly bragging rights!

The Las Vegas Invitational includes luxury accommodations at Resorts World Las Vegas, an NFL Draft Viewing Party, a winner-take-all poker tournament, and 36 holes of competitive championship-style golf at the beautiful Angel Park Golf Club!

The competition will test the skills of more than 60 participants, some of whom compete as amateurs and donate their winnings to their charity of choice while The Greens Golf Association will present proceeds from the event to The First Tee. The First Tee is a charity organization that focuses on providing access to and leveraging golf as a platform to teach life skills to underprivileged youth.

Follow The Greens Premier Celebrity Golf League and catch exclusive event content at www.PlayTheGreens.com and by using #playthegreens on social media.

About The Greens Golf Association

The Greens is a competitive Golf league founded by entrepreneurs Michael Sherman and Matthew Gavin. The league consists of celebrities, active and retired athletes, actors, musicians, and entertainment industry influencers. The Greens Golf Association members compete for cash, prizes, and most importantly, bragging rights! The rules enforced will be overseen by the USGA. The Greens Golf Association provides a place where not only celebrities and current professional athletes can participate, but it provides a unique platform where those retired athletes can still compete at a high level. Golf is one of the few sports where retired NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, or other contact sports athletes can showcase their talent and competitive edge. The Greens membership consists of several of the world's favorite and successful athletes from Super Bowl Champions to Olympic Gold Medalists. For more information, please visit www.playthegreens.com. Social Media: @PlayTheGreens and #playthegreens

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas was developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. In partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas features 3,506 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops and more. The integrated resort weaves time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005662/en/