The Worldwide Pediatric Home Healthcare Industry is Expected to Reach $66.7 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Pediatric Home Healthcare Market Research Report by Service, by Product, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market size was estimated at USD 37.00 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 40.11 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.78% to reach USD 66.71 billion by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Pediatric Home Healthcare Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technology availability to offer continuous care at home to medical complexities (CMC) children

Rising prevalence of cardiac, neurological, and respiratory disorders in children

Increase in the expectancy of premature babies led to demand for in-home pediatric care services

Restraints

Limited pediatric home care nurses

Opportunities

Favorable insurance policies

Increasing home care trend in many countries

Developments in home care technology and devices

Challenges

Lack of awareness and adoption in low income economies

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health

At Home Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare

Axcan Pharma US Inc

Bayada Home Health Care

BrightStar Care

Children's Home Healthcare

Complete Care

DJK Home Healthcare LLC

eKidzCare

Eli Lilly and Company

Flexpoint Ford, LLC

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Hong Kong International Medical Clinic

Interim Healthcare Inc

Johnson & Johnson

New England Home Care, Inc.

ParaMed

Pediatric Home Healthcare

Pfizer, Inc

Tendercare Home Health

United Family Healthcare

Vista Medical Center East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rb9jvu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005616/en/