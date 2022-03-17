Crumbl Cookies, the Nation's Fastest-growing Gourmet Cookie Company, to Open in Medford, Massachusetts

Crumbl Cookies is set to open a new location in Medford, Massachusetts at the Shops at Station Landing, 23 Revere Beach Parkway, next to the Wellington T stop. Known for its weekly rotating menu, famous pink box, and passionate social media following, their highly anticipated Grand Opening is set for Friday, March 25th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005655/en/

Joe Oppedisano and Gopa Menon, owners of the Crumbl Cookies in Medford, Massachusetts (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are so excited to bring Crumbl to Medford, Massachusetts and hope the local residents love these cookies as much as we do," said Jason McGowan, Crumbl Co-founder & CEO. "We love the traditional flavors, but also like to surprise our customers with new and fun concepts. My personal favorite is the raspberry cheesecake cookie. Our cookies are great for sharing with family members and friends, and even treating yourself! We offer unique gifting and catering options as well."

Inside every Crumbl store, staff members mix, bake, and prepare the cookies fresh in an open kitchen for all to see. Cookies are then packaged in Crumbl's famous pink box and taken home to be enjoyed. "Having our customers see every cookie being made is one of the best experiences of our stores," said Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Co-founder & COO. "Each ingredient is carefully chosen to provide customers with the highest quality cookie on the market."

Medford's Grand Opening week menu will contain 6 of the 200+ rotating weekly flavors Crumbl has to offer, including Crumbl's staple chilled sugar and award-winning milk chocolate chip. Cold milk and gourmet ice cream can also be added to any order.

"Nothing beats biting into a warm, delicious cookie that you can enjoy whether delivery, curbside pickup, or in-store takeout," said Gopa Menon, Medford Massachusetts co-owner along with his partner, Joe Oppedisano, who said, "We purchased our first home in Medford in 2005 and it feels great to bring this experience to the Medford community."

Some of the Crumbl specialty cookies include: Cornbread, Cookies and Cream, S'Mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Orange Roll, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many, many more.

About Crumbl

Crumbl: It started with one big dream, two crazy cousins, and the perfect combination of flour, sugar, and chocolate chips. Crumbl was established in 2017 in Logan, Utah. Since that time, more than 300 additional locations have been built to satisfy cookie cravings in over 36 states across the nation!

Crumbl is rapidly expanding across the country with 100 additional locations slated to open in the coming year. Crumbl is open from 8-10pm on weekdays, 8am-midnight each Friday and Saturday and is closed on Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media, (@crumblcookies), or any of their 300+ locations. Order cookies online at crumblcookies.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005655/en/