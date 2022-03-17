Crumbl Cookies, the Nation's Fastest-growing Gourmet Cookie Company, to Open in Medford, Massachusetts

Crumbl Cookies is set to open a new location in Medford, Massachusetts at the Shops at Station Landing, 23 Revere Beach Parkway, next to the Wellington T stop. Known for its weekly rotating menu, famous pink box, and passionate social media following, their highly anticipated Grand Opening is set for Friday, March 25th.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005655/en/
Joe Oppedisano and Gopa Menon, owners of the Crumbl Cookies in Medford, Massachusetts (Photo: Business Wire)
"We are so excited to bring Crumbl to Medford, Massachusetts and hope the local residents love these cookies as much as we do," said Jason McGowan, Crumbl Co-founder & CEO. "We love the traditional flavors, but also like to surprise our customers with new and fun concepts. My personal favorite is the raspberry cheesecake cookie. Our cookies are great for sharing with family members and friends, and even treating yourself! We offer unique gifting and catering options as well."
Inside every Crumbl store, staff members mix, bake, and prepare the cookies fresh in an open kitchen for all to see. Cookies are then packaged in Crumbl's famous pink box and taken home to be enjoyed. "Having our customers see every cookie being made is one of the best experiences of our stores," said Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Co-founder & COO. "Each ingredient is carefully chosen to provide customers with the highest quality cookie on the market."
Medford's Grand Opening week menu will contain 6 of the 200+ rotating weekly flavors Crumbl has to offer, including Crumbl's staple chilled sugar and award-winning milk chocolate chip. Cold milk and gourmet ice cream can also be added to any order.
"Nothing beats biting into a warm, delicious cookie that you can enjoy whether delivery, curbside pickup, or in-store takeout," said Gopa Menon, Medford Massachusetts co-owner along with his partner, Joe Oppedisano, who said, "We purchased our first home in Medford in 2005 and it feels great to bring this experience to the Medford community."
Some of the Crumbl specialty cookies include: Cornbread, Cookies and Cream, S'Mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Orange Roll, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many, many more.
About Crumbl
Crumbl: It started with one big dream, two crazy cousins, and the perfect combination of flour, sugar, and chocolate chips. Crumbl was established in 2017 in Logan, Utah. Since that time, more than 300 additional locations have been built to satisfy cookie cravings in over 36 states across the nation!
Crumbl is rapidly expanding across the country with 100 additional locations slated to open in the coming year. Crumbl is open from 8-10pm on weekdays, 8am-midnight each Friday and Saturday and is closed on Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media, (@crumblcookies), or any of their 300+ locations. Order cookies online at crumblcookies.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005655/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.