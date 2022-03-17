ZPE Systems Announces TD SYNNEX Partnership to Bolster Growth Strategy

ZPE Systems Inc., a leader in network infrastructure management and orchestration solutions, today announced a partnership with TD SYNNEX SNX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for IT ecosystems. This agreement gives partners access to ZPE's Intel-based Gen 3 out-of-band serial consoles & modular services router gateways, to serve large enterprises and MSPs with a platform for third party applications and end-to-end automation for datacenter & branch edge deployments.
Legacy fixed-function devices do not meet modern requirements for scaling, automating, and securing enterprise networks, due to interoperability issues and closed architectures. As customers struggle against security and downtime-inducing network challenges, this partnership will enable them to deploy ZPE's platform to address disaster recovery, human error, and ransomware, using their choice of best-of-breed vendor solutions. ZPE's cloud managed Linux-based Nodegrid® is an open platform of programmable hardware and software that extends the capabilities of infrastructure, connectivity, and cybersecurity teams.
"Cyber and physical systems are increasingly connected," said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management at TD SYNNEX. "This means organizations across all verticals are now calling for a networking platform that enables them to mix and match the solutions that work best for their use case. This partnership strengthens our portfolio. Customers can now deploy ZPE's platform to integrate the physical and virtual solutions they need, to make their networks secure, reliable, and easy to use."
The Linux-based Nodegrid OS, which runs on every Nodegrid Serial Console and Services Router device, enables multi-vendor freedom in IT. This allows infrastructure, connectivity, and cybersecurity teams to deploy and manage their choice of hardware, software, and SaaS solutions — from cooling and smart PDUs, to switches and servers, to NGFWs, SD-WAN and SASE integrations. The Nodegrid platform integrates with new and existing infrastructure, providing secure out-of-band access, NetDevOps automation capabilities, and enterprise-grade security that address modern business demands.
"Teaming up with TD SYNNEX is a huge value add to ZPE Systems' Edge Transformation Partner Program," said Steven Jehring, Vice President, Global Sales, ZPE Systems. "This gives partners greater financing options, while customers get more freedom to choose a partner that's right for them. TD SYNNEX's world-class support, pre-sales services, and global fulfillment capabilities will be instrumental in accelerating partner sales and transforming customer networks at the data center and edge."
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram. https://www.techdata.com/us/en/vendors.html
About ZPE Systems, Inc.
ZPE Systems solves the networking problems of large enterprises, including 6 of the top 10 global tech giants, to meet increasing demands for infrastructure availability, security, and scalability.
ZPE Systems develops and manufactures secure remote in-band and out-of-band management solutions for enterprises to access, control and manage, and automate critical IT infrastructure from data center to the edge.
Companies that maintain or operate many data centers, colos, campuses, and branch locations, such as those in healthcare, supply chain, education, government and finance, trust ZPE's Intel-based serial consoles, services routers, and cloud management software to eliminate human error, close security gaps, and resolve interoperability issues.
ZPE Systems was founded in the Silicon Valley in 2013 with sales and support offices worldwide, with continuous expansion through a growing network of trusted partners and service providers. Visit www.zpesystems.com/company/about to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005343/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.