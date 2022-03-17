ZPE Systems Announces TD SYNNEX Partnership to Bolster Growth Strategy

ZPE Systems Inc., a leader in network infrastructure management and orchestration solutions, today announced a partnership with TD SYNNEX SNX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for IT ecosystems. This agreement gives partners access to ZPE's Intel-based Gen 3 out-of-band serial consoles & modular services router gateways, to serve large enterprises and MSPs with a platform for third party applications and end-to-end automation for datacenter & branch edge deployments.

Legacy fixed-function devices do not meet modern requirements for scaling, automating, and securing enterprise networks, due to interoperability issues and closed architectures. As customers struggle against security and downtime-inducing network challenges, this partnership will enable them to deploy ZPE's platform to address disaster recovery, human error, and ransomware, using their choice of best-of-breed vendor solutions. ZPE's cloud managed Linux-based Nodegrid® is an open platform of programmable hardware and software that extends the capabilities of infrastructure, connectivity, and cybersecurity teams.

"Cyber and physical systems are increasingly connected," said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management at TD SYNNEX. "This means organizations across all verticals are now calling for a networking platform that enables them to mix and match the solutions that work best for their use case. This partnership strengthens our portfolio. Customers can now deploy ZPE's platform to integrate the physical and virtual solutions they need, to make their networks secure, reliable, and easy to use."

The Linux-based Nodegrid OS, which runs on every Nodegrid Serial Console and Services Router device, enables multi-vendor freedom in IT. This allows infrastructure, connectivity, and cybersecurity teams to deploy and manage their choice of hardware, software, and SaaS solutions — from cooling and smart PDUs, to switches and servers, to NGFWs, SD-WAN and SASE integrations. The Nodegrid platform integrates with new and existing infrastructure, providing secure out-of-band access, NetDevOps automation capabilities, and enterprise-grade security that address modern business demands.

"Teaming up with TD SYNNEX is a huge value add to ZPE ​​Systems' Edge Transformation Partner Program," said Steven Jehring, Vice President, Global Sales, ZPE Systems. "This gives partners greater financing options, while customers get more freedom to choose a partner that's right for them. TD SYNNEX's world-class support, pre-sales services, and global fulfillment capabilities will be instrumental in accelerating partner sales and transforming customer networks at the data center and edge."

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram. https://www.techdata.com/us/en/vendors.html

About ZPE Systems, Inc.

ZPE Systems solves the networking problems of large enterprises, including 6 of the top 10 global tech giants, to meet increasing demands for infrastructure availability, security, and scalability.

ZPE Systems develops and manufactures secure remote in-band and out-of-band management solutions for enterprises to access, control and manage, and automate critical IT infrastructure from data center to the edge.

Companies that maintain or operate many data centers, colos, campuses, and branch locations, such as those in healthcare, supply chain, education, government and finance, trust ZPE's Intel-based serial consoles, services routers, and cloud management software to eliminate human error, close security gaps, and resolve interoperability issues.

ZPE Systems was founded in the Silicon Valley in 2013 with sales and support offices worldwide, with continuous expansion through a growing network of trusted partners and service providers. Visit www.zpesystems.com/company/about to learn more.

