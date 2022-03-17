Lightning Step Partners With ZenCharts to Create One of the Largest Behavioral Health Software Solutions

Lightning Step doubles its software penetration and geographic market presence with the purchase of ZenCharts

The only true all-in-one Enterprise Software solution in North America, Lightning Step, has acquired its competitor, ZenCharts, significantly expanding its customer base and suite of capabilities. The acquisition continues Lightning Step's mission to be the de facto one stop shop for behavioral healthcare operators seeking to increase efficiencies and improve their clinical and financial operations.

Kirk Monroe, CEO of Lightning Step, commented, "Today is a promising day for Lightning Step and ZenCharts customers, employees, and partners, as we are now in a unique position to provide an end-to-end, cloud-based all-in-one platform to more providers across the addiction and mental health space. At Lightning Step, we aim to provide complete wrap-around services, from enterprise software systems to professional services. Lightning Step looks forward to working with ZenCharts to create the undisputed leader in our marketplace."

Treatment centers often struggle with numerous inefficiencies from having to deal with multiple platforms and service providers to operate their business, which results in less time focused on patient care. ZenCharts' customers will see no major changes in their instance of the application. However, ZenCharts customers will gain access to all the features that Lightning Step's unified solution offers, making their business operations run more efficiently – a single point solution with a CRM, EMR, Revenue Cycle Management, billing, and strategic consulting.

Rick Glaser, CEO and Co-Founder of ZenCharts, commented, "We are extremely excited for the opportunity to become a part of the Lightning Step family. Lightning Step's extensive experience as former treatment center operators, it's market leading knowledge and expertise on the RCM side, combined with both companies' histories of product development will allow us to provide the best array of technologies and solutions to our customers and the behavioral healthcare space for years to come."

One of the key differentiators of Lightning Step is that the software was built by a team of former operators and clinicians who had successful careers in behavioral health and addiction treatment, so the software is uniquely designed from the perspective of what works best for the staff and clients of treatment facilities. Lightning Step empowers health organizations to improve the overall efficiency and financial health of their business by preventing problems, streamlining processes, and removing the redundancies and lack of insight caused by having to utilize multiple platforms. This said, ZenCharts' customers gain access to a very robust solution, built specifically for their industry and proven to streamline the everyday business task.

The partnership with ZenCharts is the beginning of Lightning Step's plans to continue to grow and scale its presence in the market and continue its commitment to finding avenues of synergy to advance behavioral health and addiction treatment center technology, ultimately improving patient experiences and outcomes.

About Lightning Step

Founded by successful treatment center operators, Lightning Step partners have over 100 years of collective experience in the psychiatric and substance abuse treatment field as owners, clinicians, sales leads, and accountants.

We have come together to build a team with a high level of expertise in various aspects of clinical services, technology, and treatment. Lightning Step is a culmination of our unparalleled experience, best practices standards, wish lists, and outside professionals' feedback. Learn more at: https://lightningstep.com/

About ZenCharts

With over 25 years of facility experience, ZenCharts story began as an idea to develop an intelligent EMR that makes paperwork easier and more efficient for behavioral healthcare clinicians. It has since evolved into a technology that will streamline your entire treatment process. Learn more at: https://www.zencharts.com/

