Convergint Announces Convergint Monitoring, an Automated Monitoring Platform for Enterprise Customers

Fully integrated enterprise monitoring solution provides customers with greater insights and holistic view of intrusion and fire alarm activity

Convergint, a worldwide leader in service-based systems integration, today announced the launch of Convergint Monitoring, a fully integrated platform with a suite of tools to monitor intrusion, fire, and other mission-critical systems for its customers. The new offering is powered by Convergint's strategic partnership with Rapid Response, a leading provider of professional monitoring services, enabling Convergint to provide the best-in-class service and response times that enterprise customers demand.

Convergint Monitoring is focused on the needs of mission-critical, enterprise customer segments, such as financial services, healthcare, utilities, and the federal government. In these environments, capabilities—such as UL2050 monitoring, video verification, location services, and commercial fire monitoring—are essential to provide comprehensive situational awareness in real time. With customer service at top of mind, the monitoring platform provides 24/7 access to highly trained operators, a full suite of manual and automated tools, and easy-to-access applications. The fully integrated monitoring platform includes a mobile app for on-the-go account management and comprehensive access to activity history. Further complementing these features, customers will also have the ability to send and receive SMS text messages and to manage a notification service, authorizing immediate intervention and action when necessary.

"Our customers' needs continue to evolve, and Convergint remains committed to developing its service capabilities and providing the insights and scale that our customers require," said Eric Yunag, Vice President of Technology at Convergint. "Our strategic partnership with Rapid Response, a company with over 20 years of experience, will help power our vision for an enterprise monitoring offering. The tools, experience, and collaboration offered by this monitoring service gives us the ability to meet one of our most important goals: to be our customers' best service provider."

"Rapid Response is proud to have been selected as Convergint's strategic partner to launch Convergint Monitoring," said Jonathan Sherrell, Director of Sales, Rapid Response. "Capitalizing on our long-term relationship, this new strategic partnership will leverage our shared cultures of service excellence and provide customers with differentiated technology. Our organizations are uniquely positioned to deliver world-class capabilities that meet the demands of enterprise customers."

About Convergint

Convergint is a $1.8 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine's Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 4 years, Convergint leads with over 7,500 colleagues and more than 160 locations worldwide. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

