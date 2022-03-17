Paige to Host Exhibitor Seminar and Product Demonstrations at USCAP 2022 Annual Meeting

Seminar to provide guidance to pathologists and laboratory professionals on the ethical development, rigorous validation, and importance regulatory governance of clinical AI applications
Paige, the global leader in AI-based diagnostic software in pathology, today announced it will participate in the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) 2022 Annual Meeting, taking place virtually and in-person at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles from March 19-24, 2022. David Klimstra, M.D., Founder and Chief Medical Officer, will join Juan Retamero, M.D., Medical Director, in hosting a seminar on clinical AI applications in pathology and their role in improving patient safety. Paige will also provide an overview and hands-on demonstration of its products, including FDA-approved Paige Prostate Detect, at booth #816 from March 21-23, 2022.
-
AI in Digital Pathology – What it Means for Patient Safety
Presenters: David S. Klimstra, M.D., and Juan Retamero, M.D.
Session: Exhibitor Seminar
Date and Time: Sunday, March 20, 2022; 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT
Location: LACC Petree Hall C
Additionally, Paige Prostate Detect, Paige Prostate Grade and Quantify and Paige Prostate Perineural Invasion will be featured as part of the New Product Display in the exhibit hall beginning March 21, 2022. New Product Displays spotlight innovative pathology products based on specific eligibility criteria.
Please follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for conference-related content we will be sharing throughout USCAP.
About Paige
Paige was founded in 2017 by Thomas Fuchs, Dr.Sc., David Klimstra, M.D., and colleagues from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The company builds computational pathology products designed so patients and their care teams can make effective, more informed treatment decisions. With this new class of AI-based technologies positioned to drive the future of diagnostics, Paige created a platform to deliver this novel technology to pathologists to transform their workflow and increase diagnostic confidence and productivity. Paige's products deliver insights to pathologists and oncologists so they can arrive efficiently at more precise diagnoses for patients. Paige is the first company to receive FDA approval for an AI-based digital pathology product.
For additional information, please visit: https://www.paige.ai, Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005153/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.