Shasqi to Present on SQ3370 and CAPAC™ Platform Expansion at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting

- Encouraging initial Phase 1 safety data for SQ3370 in heavily pre-treated and high disease burden patients
- Commonly used ADC payload monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), modified with click chemistry, enabled dosing 50-fold higher than conventional MMAE maximum tolerated dose in mice
Shasqi, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision click chemistry-activated oncology therapeutics, will present updated data from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical study of SQ3370 in patients with advanced solid tumors as well as preclinical data highlighting the activity of its click chemistry-modified protodrug version of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022. Presentations and posters will be available for registered attendees for on-demand viewing on the AACR website on April 8, 2022, after 1:00 pm ET.
"We continue to be encouraged by initial data observed from our ongoing Phase 1 study of SQ3370 in heavily pre-treated patients with high disease burden, and we are advancing the development of SQ3370 as a treatment for patients with advanced solid tumors where an anthracycline-containing regimen is appropriate," said José M. Mejía Oneto, M.D., Ph.D., founder and CEO of Shasqi. "We've also demonstrated that our click chemistry platform can activate high doses of MMAE, a commonly used antibody-drug conjugate payload, at the tumor. Our MMAE protodrug achieved good plasma stability, attenuation of cytotoxicity, and was tolerated at doses up to 50-fold higher than the conventional MMAE maximum tolerated dose. We also present the anti-tumor effect of MMAE protodrugs activated at the tumor site using a biopolymer injection. We look forward to studying the anti-tumor efficacy of MMAE protodrugs when targeted to the tumor using biologic approaches."
Preclinical Poster Title: Click Activated Protodrugs Against Cancer (CAPAC™): A modular platform for tumor-directed oncology therapeutics
Session Title: New Technologies for Drug Discovery
Session Date and Time: Monday, April 11, 1:30-5:00 pm CST
Abstract Number: 1894/25
Poster Number: ET01/02
Trial-In-Progress Poster Title: SQ3370 in advanced solid tumors: Interim phase 1 results
Session Title: Phase 1 Clinical Trials 2
Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 12, 9:00 am -12:30 pm CST
Abstract Number: CT177/2
Poster Number: CT01/02
About CAPAC and SQ3370:
SQ3370 is the first click chemistry-based treatment to be tested in humans. It utilizes Shasqi's proprietary CAPAC platform, an approach that activates cancer drugs at a tumor with decreased systemic toxicity. Shasqi is validating its platform with SQ3370, which is designed to activate a powerful chemotherapeutic, doxorubicin, at the tumor site. The investigational product is based on the chemical reaction between a drug protected through a trans-cyclooctene modification (a protodrug) and a tetrazine-modified biopolymer. The biopolymer is injected into the target tumor lesion, where it precisely activates an intravenously infused protodrug. Shasqi believes its click-chemistry approach can improve the efficacy and safety of many existing therapeutics across various modalities that have a limited therapeutic window.
About Shasqi:
Shasqi is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to enable patients to beat cancer with tumor-localized therapies. Shasqi leverages its proprietary CAPAC Platform to develop precision oncology therapeutics designed to deliver unprecedented doses precisely focused at the tumor with an uncharacteristically mild safety profile - breaking through the historical ceiling of dose-limiting toxicities. Shasqi's CAPAC Platform is highly modular and can be applied to a broad range of cancer drugs that are otherwise limited by toxicity, enabling the exploration of therapeutic biology in ways that were not previously possible.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005608/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.