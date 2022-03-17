QPharma's Neolytica Experiences Explosive Business Growth

Healthcare Analytics Firm Adds Enterprise-Level Clients, Records 270% Growth Over Past Year

Innovative Firm Bridges Industry Gap — Creates Single Platform for Medical and Commercial Teams' KOL, HCP Targeting, and Analytics

Neolytica, the healthcare analytics subsidiary of QPharma, has announced an impressive 270 percent increase in its business over the past year. The innovative firm, which uses data science and artificial intelligence to help its life sciences clients improve their medical communication and commercialization activities, has added numerous enterprise-level customers to its growing roster.

QPharma has been a trusted partner to the life sciences industry for more than 25 years, providing a comprehensive range of commercial and compliance services. After adding Key Opinion Leader (KOL) and targeting solutions to its offerings, the firm later established Neolytica in 2021 to manage its explosive growth.

"Of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, we now count 12 among our clients, adding three over the past year alone," said Badal Shah, B.Pharmacy, MBS, who established Neolytica and serves as its Managing Director. "They recognize that our unique approach of customized research for every brand, as well as our complete package of consulting, customized analytics, and a highly configurable and innovative platform, has a clear advantage over prevailing generic syndicated platforms. This has given our clients a competitive edge in a challenging market."

Tools offered by Neolytica include Ti Expert®, which provides comprehensive data about Key Opinion Leaders, Community Opinion Leaders, and their promotional activities and spheres of influence; NotifyMe®, which enables real-time, enterprise-scale monitoring of KOL social activities; and Ti Risk®, which identifies prescribers and patients who may be involved in the diversion of opioids.

"QPharma is a longtime industry leader in commercial and compliance products and services," says Reno Amadori, interim President and CEO of QPharma. "And with the exponential growth of Neolytica, we have been able to fill a previously unbridged gap in the industry by creating a single platform that can be leveraged by Medical, Marketing, and Commercial teams."

Although Shah is proud of Neolytica's solutions and recent growth, he says this is only the beginning. "We're adding new artificial intelligence tools to our platforms, including chat bots that you can query for real-time information, as well as enhanced Digital Opinion Leader module and eventually Medical CRM," he says. "I'm incredibly excited about our continued potential, and our clients are excited, too."

For more information about Neolytica's innovative solutions, visit www.neolytica.ai.

About Neolytica

Neolytica, a subsidiary of QPharma, brings global experience and cutting-edge technology products and solutions that leverage data science and artificial intelligence. Its comprehensive offerings enable clients to achieve effective pre- and post-launch medical communication, and also to optimize commercial and field force activities post-launch. Neolytica's solutions and products portfolio deliver significant strategic and operational value to Medical Affairs, Commercial Marketing, Market Access, and Commercial Sales functions for the firm's clients. Learn more at www.neolytica.ai.

About QPharma

Founded in 1994, QPharma is the industry leader in cloud-based software and services for life sciences. The Commercial Services division provides solutions that include sample management and distribution, product launch management, online training, and HCP/KOL targeting and engagement. Services offered by the company's Professional Services division include validation services, project management, auditing, and training. QPharma is a National Association of Boards of Pharmacy Verified Accredited Wholesale Distributor, and an approved American Medical Association Database Licensee. Learn more at www.qpharmacorp.com.

