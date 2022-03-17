Standard Solar to Develop Washington, D.C. Region's Largest Urban Community Solar Array in Partnership with Catholic University

Standard Solar, Inc., a leader in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of commercial and community solar, is partnering with The Catholic University of America to build the Washington metropolitan region's largest urban community solar array on the University's campus in northeast D.C.

The 7.4-megawatt project will provide access to locally generated, renewable energy through the D.C. community solar program to residents, non-profits and businesses. Standard Solar will own, operate and maintain the system.

Generating approximately 10,000 megawatt-hours of solar energy annually, the project will make a significant contribution to the district's goal of 100% renewable energy by 2032 and carbon neutrality by 2050.

"Catholic University is showing tremendous leadership with this innovative solar project to bring clean energy to the region," said John Finnerty, Director of Business Development, Standard Solar. "The project goes beyond expanding the University's sustainability initiatives and environmental stewardship to directly creating benefits for the Washington, D.C. community and generations of students."

The project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 7.115 metric tons annually, equivalent to removing 1,547 cars from the roads each year.

In addition, the project will provide educational opportunities for students at all levels from K-12 to graduate level. Students will learn about sustainability and environmental stewardship through field trips, STEM projects, and access to a real-time, web-based energy production monitoring tool.

Standard Solar has helped numerous schools and universities in the region and around the country benefit from clean energy and educational opportunities. The economics of the solar projects also allow schools to put more resources into their educational mission.

The solar array will be installed on an undeveloped portion of the University's 173.4-acre campus, between Harewood Rd. and North Capitol St. NE, north of Michigan Ave. known as the west campus. Acquired in 2004, the area is primarily used for campus operations, including a tree nursery and staging areas for infrastructure projects. The project is currently in the design process, with construction anticipated to begin in 2022.

This project is the latest in Catholic University's long-term commitment to sustainability. The campus already has 2,700 solar panels; four LEED-certified buildings; EV charging stations; solar carports; a new energy-efficient, central hot and chilled water generation and campus distribution system that replaced a century-old steam system; and a five-year Sustainability Plan. The University was one of the first globally to sign onto a Vatican initiative committing to a plan for environmental sustainability. Catholic recently landed on the Princeton Review's Guide to Green Colleges for a second year.

Since 2016, carbon emissions on campus have declined by 28%, and every kilowatt of electricity is paid for with renewable energy credits. The University offers more than 150 courses related to sustainability, internships in sustainability, and is sponsoring a conference in April, Climate Change and the Future of Work.

About Standard Solar

Standard Solar is powering the nation's energy transformation – channeling its project development capabilities, financial strength and technical expertise to deliver the benefits of solar, as well as solar + storage, to businesses, institutions, farms, governments, communities and utilities. Building on 17 years of sustainable growth and in-house and tax equity investment capital, Standard Solar is a national leader in the development, funding and long-term ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets. Recognized as an established financial partner with immediate, deep resources, the company owns and operates more than 250 megawatts of solar across the United States. Standard Solar is based in Rockville, Md. Learn more at standardsolar.com, LinkedIn and Twitter: @StandardSolar.

For project acquisition and development inquiries, contact John Finnerty, john.finnerty@standardsolar.com and on LinkedIn.

About The Catholic University of America

The Catholic University of America is the national university of the Catholic Church and the only higher education institution founded by the U.S. bishops. Established in 1887 as a papally chartered graduate and research center, the University comprises 12 schools and 31 research facilities and is home to 2,929 undergraduate and 2,130 graduate students.

