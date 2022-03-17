IMPACT by Interactive Brokers to Host "Women Investing for IMPACT" Webinar

Panel discussion to include female leaders in the fields of business, finance and investing
IMPACT by Interactive Brokers IBKR, a mobile trading platform for socially conscious investors, today announced the company will host the "Women Investing for IMPACT" webinar on March 24, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT. The panel discussion will be comprised of female leaders in the fields of business, finance and investing who have made an impact on the world with their inspiring work. The webinar coincides with Women's History Month and reiterates Interactive Brokers' commitment and support of gender equality through the IMPACT app, as well as the company's ongoing efforts to help women become and remain strong investors themselves.
To register for the "Women Investing for IMPACT" webinar, click here.
The discussion, moderated by Elaine Mandelbaum, General Counsel at Interactive Brokers, will focus on the emerging dialogue around impact investing, taking a deep dive into the topics of transparency and integrity in investing and how women are leading the way in values-aligned companies.
"The incredible growth of ESG investing in the past couple of years has brought so much awareness around sustainability and has had a profound effect on how we are choosing to invest in our futures," said Elaine Mandelbaum. "I look forward to the sharing of ideas amongst our panel of experts as we take a look at the complicated realities surrounding the dynamics of money and investing in our world today."
The "Women Investing for IMPACT" webinar will cover a variety of topics including:
- What it means to be a values-driven company
- How our money is an extension of our truth
- Looking to address societal inequalities through each financial decision
- Every investment is an impact investment; our consciousness about the impact is a choice.
Confirmed panelists for the discussion include:
- Suzanne Lerner, Co-Founder and CEO of Michael Stars and the Michael Stars Foundation
- Nioma Narissa Sadler, Majority Shareholder & Goodwill Ambassador of Traditional Medicinals, and Founder of WomenServe
- Ali Motroni, Impact Investing Advisor at Align Impact
- Nina Simons, Bioneers Co-Founder and Chief Relationship Strategist
"Gender lens and racial lens investing redefines the whole notion of diversifying your investments," said Suzanne Lerner, President and CEO of Michael Stars. "I've elevated my approach beyond traditional methods like asset class and sector to invest in companies that are diversifying their leadership to include more women of color. As an investor and entrepreneur, I have seen that diversity of leadership is a competitive advantage. As a human being, I love that I can play a direct role in improving the lives of women and girls by supporting their businesses. We can all learn to align our values with our investments. And this panel of women will definitely inspire you to do it!"
IMPACT by Interactive Brokers makes it easy for investors to find and invest in companies that share their values. Investors select their personal investment criteria from 13 impact values and principles and exclude investments based on 10 categories. Based on these selections, the app provides impact scores on existing portfolios and holdings and identifies companies that align with investors' selected criteria. This, along with the ability to view financial metrics and news for stocks while examining companies' impact scores, affords investors the opportunity to improve their alignment through the selection of alternative companies in a simple and efficient manner. The app also allows users to give back to communities by donating to charities that align with their values through the GIVE feature.
IMPACT by Interactive Brokers can be downloaded from the Apple and Google Play stores. For more information on the IMPACT app, please visit IMPACT by IBKR.
IB LLC is a member SIPC.
About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:
Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Barron's ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its February 26, 2021, Best Online Broker Review.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005206/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
