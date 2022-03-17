Mattel Joins Talkshoplive Lineup Celebrating Women's History Month With Live Shopping Experience

The leading global toy company highlights dolls made in the likeness of historical role models as part of a Walmart partnership to expand its livestream shopping strategy for monumental Barbie collections

Talkshoplive, the most adoptable livestream buying and selling platform for anyone anywhere, announces today the addition of Mattel, Inc. MAT to its platform, expanding the toy manufacturer's livestream shopping presence in the growing realm of social commerce. The show will be presented and fulfilled by Walmart and takes place on March 17, 2022. In this interactive experience, Mattel will promote 'Barbie Inspiring Women Series' and 'Career Dolls', paying homage to Women's History Month. This comes on the heels of Walmart recently announcing its partnership expansion with talkshoplive, committing to the platform as its scalable live commerce solution for itself and partner brands, including Mattel, P&G and more.

"Talkshoplive enables brands to collaborate directly with creators and publishers, which is one of the many reasons why major retailers and manufacturers have been turning to our platform to activate their livestream shopping strategies," says Bryan Moore, CEO of talkshoplive. "Our platform and embeddable player provide a turnkey and frictionless opportunity for brands to engage their audience in a shopping experience worth talking about. Mattel is inspiring the next generation of children and talkshoplive is excited to be part of that journey through these latest Barbie collections. Shoppers are going to be able to learn about and revisit some of the most pivotal female-led moments in history and be inspired by what these women have accomplished. Viewers will be doing more than buying products, they will be shopping the experience and connecting with the Barbie brand on a deeper level through a live conversation with the designer of Barbie."

On March 17 at 7:00 p.m. EST/4:00 p.m. PST, viewers can tune in and interact with Mattel Product Design Manager Linda Kyaw-Merschon while she showcases the Barbie Inspiring Women Series(™) and ‘Career Doll' collections. Barbie's Inspiring Women Series pays tribute to incredible heroines of their time; courageous women who took risks, changed rules and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before. Each set is inspired by historical female figures in celebration of Women's History Month. Major historical figures featured as dolls include Dr. Maya Angelou, Ida B. Wells, Helen Keller, Rosa Parks, Eleanor Roosevelt and many more female leaders who made the world a better place for future generations of girls.

Throughout the show, shoppers will have access to behind-the-scenes footage of the creation of each collection, stories behind the craftsmanship and hear from some of the creators behind the dolls. Sales from the livestream will be fulfilled through Walmart as a part of the retailer's partnership with talkshoplive. The livestream will be accessible from walmart.com/live, Mattel's talkshoplive channel and anywhere that it is embedded - thanks to patent pending talkshoplive technology that allows anywhere to become a point-of-purchase.

In February, Walmart named talkshoplive as its scalable, live commerce solution following a trial period in 2021. The big box retailer has since expanded its partnership, launching regularly scheduled programming on the platform, allowing itself and its partnering brands - now including Mattel - to host livestream shopping content that can be embedded across any site that permits. The expansion enables all of Walmart's distribution partners to produce shoppable live content and embed shoppable links onto almost any external site in order to further spread brand awareness and increase sales conversions.

Talkshoplive has quickly become a hub for major brands, A-list celebrities, creators and small business owners to host livestream shopping experiences. Household staples including Walmart, Procter & Gamble and Best Buy, as well as major media publishers like Buzzfeed and Hearst, are among the many companies actively producing shoppable live content on the platform. Through its patent-pending video player, customers are able to purchase products within the video content, removing the friction in path-to-purchase with a system that is embeddable on almost any site. Mattel's show, presented by Walmart, further expands talkshoplive's presence in the broader retail space of kids toys, adding to its pre-existing offerings of music, books, beauty, food, homeware and many other categories.

About Talkshoplive

Talkshoplive®, a leader in live social commerce, provides ease of use, transparency and patent pending proprietary technology allowing customers to purchase products within the video player on any embedded site, turning every video into point-of-sale. The platform is open to businesses of all sizes as well as creators looking to develop their own immersive, livestream shopping experiences. Talkshoplive® additionally operates as a full-service online storefront complete with order management, pre-paid shipping labels and customer data. All talkshoplive® shows can be shared to play live within websites and social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter, allowing sellers to directly engage with followers.

The company was founded in 2018 by Bryan Moore and his sister Tina Moore.

The company's latest valuation was $74 million with funding from venture capital firm Raine Ventures; Spero Ventures; Matt Blank, former chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks; David Levy, chairman of Genius Sports and former president of Turner; Jeanbart-Lorenzotti, founder of Vivre and V by Eva and an adviser to Raine Group; Jeff Lotman, CEO of Global Icons (owner of fashion retailer Fred Segal); Andrew Rosen, founder of Theory; Austin Rosen, founder of Electric Feel Entertainment; and Richard Rosenblatt, founder of Whip Media, Demand Media, Intermix and iMall.

