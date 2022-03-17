ODL, Inc. Welcomes Dan Volkema as Vice President of Finance

ODL, Inc., a leading supplier in the building products industry for decorative and clear doorglass and light and privacy control solutions, named Dan Volkema as Vice President of Finance. In his new role, Volkema will provide leadership for all financial activities at ODL, Inc.
Volkema comes to ODL, Inc. from Whirlpool Corporation where he spent the last 6 years in commercial reporting and analytics, sales channel finance, and managing financial operations for 14 North American manufacturing locations. Previously, Volkema worked at Deloitte as an audit manager before receiving his MBA from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.
"Dan's strong business acumen and wealth of financial experience will be a great asset in leading our global financial functions at ODL," said Ron Woznick, Chief Finance Officer. "We are excited to leverage his leadership as we continue to focus on growing and transforming the business."
About ODL, Inc.
ODL, Inc. was founded in 1945 and corporate headquarters are located in Zeeland, Michigan. Over 75 years later, the company offers products designed to build value into the home under the following brands: ODL, Blink Blinds + Glass, Western Reflections and Kenyon's Glass. Product offerings include decorative and clear doorglass; enclosed blinds; custom decorative glass for windows, doors and transoms; and doorglass frames. Products are manufactured or distributed in Zeeland, Michigan; Dallas, Texas; Valdosta, Georgia; Reno, Nevada; Hagerstown, Maryland; Gallatin, Tennessee; Grove City, Ohio; Matamoros, Mexico; Toronto and Calgary, Canada; and Liverpool, United Kingdom. ODL products are sold through building material dealers and home center retailers nationwide.
