Epistemix Releases Data in Partnership with Convene on COVID-19 Safety for In-Person Meetings and Events

Latest COVID modeling shows Convene mitigation strategies ensure safe, controlled environment for all guests

Epistemix, a computational modeling software company that develops simulations to model the spread of diseases and inform policy, today released data that projects the risk of COVID transmission during all events at Convene facilities from March 1-July 29, 2022 is less than 0.1%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005239/en/

Convene is the leading provider of premium virtual and hybrid events with a network of venues and office locations. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Creating a controlled environment is crucial for conference venues like Convene," says Dr. Lindsey Reiser, Managing Director of Professional Services, Epistemix. "The robust program of safety measures required by the cities Convene operates in and those Convene has in place means a reduction in transmissibility by up to 4X compared to other typical activities in public spaces. Attending a meeting or event at Convene is therefore 4X safer than going to the grocery store."

Partnering since late 2021, Epistemix and Convene are working together to develop appropriate mitigation strategies to improve and ensure the safety of all events at Convene facilities.

Projections show:

● Cases will potentially increase in May or June. If cases increase for more than two weeks at a time, a masking policy will keep cases low at Convene events.

● By following the local policies in each city, and adding additional mitigation measures when cases are increasing, attendees are four (4) times less likely to be exposed to SARS-CoV-2 than in the public generally.

● Epistemix projects the risk of infection for all attendees over 5 months is less than 1/10th of 1% of attendees.

● Epistemix data has proven to be 95% accurate when forecasting for past events.

"Enabling productive in person collaboration is central to Convene's mission - after 2 years of a pandemic, people want to gather in person and need the tools to do so safely," says Amy Pooser, President and COO at Convene. "To ensure our attendees have the safest experience of our premium hospitality, Convene has partnered with Epistemix, a firm of epidemiologists and computational modeling experts, to help us develop policies and protocols to protect our guests and staff."

Convene will continue to work with Epistemix to provide regular updates and forecasts for attendees and exhibitors for ongoing and future events.

About Epistemix

Epistemix empowers leaders to make better decisions by simulating how diseases, ideas, and behavior spread through communities. We leverage decades of epidemiological experience, diverse datasets, and scientific best-practice to build computational models that forecast the health impacts of policy interventions so that organizations can take informed action. We are currently working with companies, event organizers, school districts, and state governments across the United States to evaluate opening strategies and gauge COVID-19 response. To learn more, visit www.epistemix.com.

About Convene

Convene is the leading provider of premium virtual and hybrid events with a network of venues and office locations. Combining design, technology, and hospitality to elevate today's modern work experience, Convene creates the spaces and experiences that help people succeed. With Studio, an all-in-one solution for digitally-enabled events, and 23 locations across the U.S. including meeting spaces and flexible workplaces, Convene creates your best day at work, wherever it happens. The company has been named one of America's 100 Most Promising Companies by Forbes and a Best Workplace by both Inc. and Fortune Magazine. For more information visit www.convene.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005239/en/