Tigo Energy Provides Solar-Plus-Storage Solution Training at NABCEP 2022 Conference

Tigo CEU-eligible training to cover faster solar and storage installs, optimizing ROI for homeowners, and streamlining fleet maintenance.

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry's leading Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, today announced that it will be providing training to PV industry professionals in attendance at the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) conference in Phoenix, Arizona. The company will be offering its first-ever Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) residential solar-plus-storage solution training session entitled "How to Design and Optimize Residential Solar + Storage Installations," for which installers can earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs).

The new Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) Residential Solar Solution is an integrated solar and storage system that naturally complements its popular MLPE product line. The training session at NABCEP 2022 will cover the ‘how-tos' of fitting the Tigo components together, installing them, and designing an EI Residential Solution for success. Solar and battery sizing best practices along with customer expectation management round out this informative session, including an overview of how the Energy Intelligence (EI) platform simplifies fleet management for installers.

"We have standardized our installations on the TS4 platform over the past five years, and it's been a great decision based on the flexibility, cost, and durability of Tigo MLPE devices," said Dejan Obradovic, owner at Laibach Solar. "With the introduction of the Energy Intelligence solar-plus-storage products we have now begun installing Tigo inverters at our customer sites and we are very pleased with the performance of the hardware. Inverter and battery technology with the reliability of Tigo products holds great prospects and potential for our residential customers."

Greg Smith, director of training at Tigo, will be leading these technical sessions at the NABCEP conference. Since beginning in the renewable energy industry in 2008, Greg has trained thousands of installers, designers, inspectors, and utility engineers and has spoken at numerous conferences worldwide. In addition to being Chairman for the NABCEP Veterans Committee, he is a published author on residential solar-plus-storage. He works to educate and train Tigo solar installers around the world.

"The Tigo team will be on-site at NABCEP to provide training on our EI residential platform, ensure that our installer partners have the information they need to sell more systems and optimize operations and maintenance," said Jing Tian, chief growth officer at Tigo Energy. "Our mission is to empower solar installers with the knowledge, hardware, and software to improve the experience they offer to their customers and build long-lasting relationships. We look forward to covering everything from fire and safety code compliance to optimal system sizing to nurturing customer relationships beyond system commissioning."

Smith will be presenting his "How to Design and Optimize Residential Solar + Storage Installations" session on Tuesday, March 29 from 4:30 to 6:00 pm and Wednesday, March 30 from 11:00 to 12:30 pm. To find out more about Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) Residential Solar Solution and Flex MLPE solutions, please visit Tigo Energy at NABCEP 2022 CE Conference (Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, Phoenix, Arizona, Booth #82). For more information please visit the Tigo NABCEP information page here, and schedule a time to meet with Tigo here.

To learn more about the Tigo products and services targeted at PV professionals, go to the Tigo website. To learn more about residential solar-plus-storage from Laibach, please visit https://laibachsolar.com

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), designs innovative solar power conversion and storage products that provide customers more choice and flexibility. The Tigo TS4 platform increases solar production, decreases operating costs, and enhances safety. When combined with the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, it delivers module, system, and fleet-level insights to maximize solar performance and minimize operating costs. The Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution, a flexible solar-plus-storage solution for home installations, rounds out the Company's portfolio of solar energy technology. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy, and its global team supports customers whose systems reliably produce gigawatt hours of safe solar energy on seven continents. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.

