UJET Accelerates International Expansion and Announces Key New Hires

Rapidly Growing Cloud Contact Center Provider Expands Global Operations in Middle East and Australia
UJET Inc., the world's most advanced cloud contact center provider, today announced international expansion plans in high-growth markets supported by key executive hires. After entering the U.K. market last September, UJET is now expanding its European and Middle East footprint and operations with a new office in Dubai, United Emirates. UJET will also serve its Asian Pacific markets with a new office and partnership in Australia and New Zealand.
Business executive Mamoun Alamouri joins UJET as Managing Director of Middle East & Africa to propel UJET's growth in a market that is showing increased demand and excitement. A 16-year customer experience (CX) industry veteran, Alamouri has a strong track record of delivering exponential growth and helping operationalize the international expansion plans of global companies in this region.
"2022 is a big year for UJET. As we continue to grow in both size and breadth, it is great to see the addition of high-performing talent in our new regions," said Vasili Triant, Chief Operating Officer for UJET. "Our new team members bring vast experience and valuable perspectives that will help us unlock new global markets, foster sustainable growth and attract great teams."
Ash Hallett, UJET's Managing Director of Europe, has already seen impressive results in under six months and is actively increasing the number of staff in Europe to support growth and customer demand. Customers want security, reliability and scale across their contact center operations, and they are looking to UJET for improved customer and agent experiences.
Audrey William, a principal advisor at Ecosystm, says, "Customer teams recognize the importance of meeting and engaging on their terms. The need to be agile and build experiences for customers on a single platform easily is important. UJET's cloud contact center solution helps organizations innovate and that's important in this new era of customer engagement that we are living in."
UJET is also expanding its ANZ presence with the hire of a new managing director, direct sales team and a new strategic partnership with Access4, a leader in SaaS unified communications for managed service providers (MSPs) in the region.
"ANZ, as well as the greater APAC region, continues to see a surge of growth in the contact center space," said Karen Bowman, Vice President of Channels for UJET. "We are thrilled to extend our team through close partnership with Access4 to provide tailor-made solutions for our customers."
UJET delivers the reliability enterprises demand with the disruptive innovation leading companies want to the contact center market, bridging the technology gap between outdated customer service infrastructure and modern consumers. For more information visit https://ujet.cx.
About UJET:
UJET is reimagining the contact center for modern consumers and brands. Our one-of-a-kind architecture delivers an entirely new foundation for security, reliability, and scale across customer service operations. A full voice and digital engagement suite is complemented by powerful AI and advanced analytics capabilities, and easy-to-use, intuitive design to make life easier for everyone involved - from customers and agents to supervisors and executives - all while driving meaningful operational efficiencies. Smart device capabilities like channel blending, photo and video sharing, and biometric authentication are available to deploy for full CX transformation when you're ready. Innovative brands like Instacart, Turo, Wag!, and Atom Tickets trust UJET to deliver exceptional CX, no matter their size or location. So can you.
Learn more at www.ujet.cx.
