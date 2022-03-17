Global Robotic Process Automation Market Research Report to 2027 - by Process, by Offering, by End-user and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Robotic Process Automation Market Research Report by Process, by Offering, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Robotic Process Automation Market size was estimated at USD 1,588.18 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,118.95 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.78% to reach USD 12,183.54 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Robotic Process Automation Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Robotic Process Automation Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Robotic Process Automation Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Robotic Process Automation Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Robotic Process Automation Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Robotic Process Automation Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Robotic Process Automation Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Robotic Process Automation Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising prevalence of the e-commerce industry in the retail sector

Surge in the demand of robotic process automation in the BPO sector

Ability of robotic process automation to enhance the process quality and productivity

Restraints

Unawareness about robotic process automation

Lack of security and increased chances of data theft

Opportunities

Integration of robotic process automation with artificial intelligence

Increasing investment by large companies in robot process automation

Challenges

Reluctance to the adoption of emerging technology by employees

