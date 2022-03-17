Scienaptic Wins 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Award for "Best Predictive Analytics Platform"

Leading AI-powered credit decisioning platform, Scienaptic AI, announced today that it was named "Best Predictive Analytics Platform" in the annual 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards. Now in its sixth year, this program recognizes the top companies and products in the financial services and technology industry.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards strive to provide a comprehensive analysis of the FinTech industry, with this year's program bringing in nearly 4,000 nominations. Each nomination was judged by senior-level experienced FinTech professionals who have worked within the financial services space.

Scienaptic's platform was designed to enable financial institutions to increase their credit availability and make advanced, stronger credit decisions through next generation technology powered by AI. Scienaptic empowers lenders to continuously improve the quality of their underwriting decisions, enabling them to say "yes" more often, and much faster.

"Scienaptic has changed the way the industry views credit availability through our faster, more efficient, AI-powered loan decisioning technology," said Pankaj Jain, Co-founder and President, Scienaptic. "Being awarded ‘Best Predictive Analytics Platform' is an honor and shows that we are fulfilling our mission by empowering financial institutions to make more personalized credit decisions and automate complex loan processes, all without increasing risk."

About Scienaptic AI

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes' to borrowers more often and faster. The platform is used by lenders with assets exceeding $100 billion, enabling them to process over $22 billion in credit decisions, benefitting over two million credit union members and millions of borrowers across banks, auto and online lenders. For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.

About FinTech Breakthrough Awards

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005648/en/