Insights on the Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Anacura, CD Biosciences and Charles River Laboratories Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Research Report by Type, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market size was estimated at USD 11.40 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 12.57 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.66% to reach USD 23.18 billion by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Evolving role of analytical testing services in pharmaceutical manufacturing

Increasing demand for a variety of analytical testing services in biotech and pharmaceuticals.

Rising outsourcing of analytical testing services by medical device companies

Restraints

High cost of bioanalytical testing services and methods

Rising need of sensitivity analysis of bio analyticals procedures

Opportunities

Ongoing research and development for drug discovery and enhancement

Proliferation of clinical trials across the globe

Growing trend of specialized testing attributed to increasing various types of disease

Challenges

Dearth of skilled and experiences workforce

Companies Mentioned

Almac Group

ALS Life Science

Anacura

CD Biosciences Inc

Charles River Laboratories

Cinven (LGC Limited)

Danaher Corporation

Element Materials Technology

Eurofins Scientific SE

Frontage Laboratories, Inc.

ICON PLC

Impact Analytical

Intertek Group LLC.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Pace Analytical Services, LLC.

PPD, Inc.

Sartorius AG

SGS S.A.

Source BioScience

STERIS PLC

Syneos Health, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

