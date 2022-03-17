Publix Activates Register Donation Program to Support Ukraine Humanitarian Efforts

Today, Publix is launching a register donation program allowing customers and associates to help people affected by the Ukraine crisis.
"Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine," said Publix Director of Community Relations Dwaine Stevens. "We're grateful for the opportunity to provide a way for our customers and associates to help support the growing humanitarian need both in Ukraine and in neighboring countries sheltering refugees."
Donations can be made in any amount by adding them to grocery totals when checking out at the register. One hundred percent of the funds donated will go toward the global Red Cross effort to provide humanitarian aid to people affected by the Ukraine crisis. Donations will be used to distribute food, deliver medicine and medical supplies, assist with evacuations and help with providing shelter. The end date for the program will be determined based on customer response.
Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 230,000 associates, currently operates 1,297 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 24 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company's website, corporate.publix.com.
