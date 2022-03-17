Alight Announces New Release of Alight Worklife™

Building on momentum from Alight Worklife™ mobile, Alight adds enhanced AI capabilities and purpose-driven design in latest release

Alight Solutions, a leading, cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, today announced the next release of Alight Worklife, its employee experience platform. The Alight Worklife platform combines AI and data with robust content across health, wealth, clinical navigation, retiree healthcare, payroll and wellbeing to create a personalized and integrated experience that powers confident decisions and meaningful outcomes for more than 30 million users and their family members.

Continually adding new content and improving the user experience to drive engagement is the center of Alight's platform strategy. This is the first of two major releases planned for Alight Worklife in 2022 focused on delivering users a personalized experience that replaces the siloed approach to payroll, benefits and wellbeing that is a common approach to human capital management today. With regular releases, Alight will innovate and continuously add valuable content that adapts to the latest employee challenges, engages users and drives better personal and business outcomes.

"Employees and their families are facing considerable physical, mental and financial pressures and at the same time, companies are struggling to attract and retain talent in what many view as one of the tightest labor markets on record," explained Greg Goff, chief technology officer at Alight. "Alight Worklife helps employers address these challenges head on by offering personalized content that powers better decision making to positively impact the short- and long-term health, financial security and wellbeing of employees and their families. We know that when people feel confident about their mental, physical and financial health, their level of engagement and satisfaction increases – and when it's their employer that is empowering these decisions, their connection to their employer changes."

Key features of Alight Worklife - 2022 Release 1

Enhanced chatbot. With Lisa, Alight Worklife's chatbot, users can easily engage with platform content. Lisa provides personalized responses including account balances and plan information. Users can also interact with Lisa both through their everyday chat channels such as Microsoft Teams and get answers and information from voice assistants like Amazon Alexa.

Design and accessibility. This release includes new illustration language and a consumer-tested, data-driven design that was developed with diversity, equity and inclusion, accessibility and global representation at its core.

Insights. With enhancements to Alight Worklife's AI engine, employees get personalized insights and recommendations that guide them to more confident health, financial and wellbeing decisions.

Journeys. The new release combines multi-step tasks to make complex actions, such as onboarding, or benefits and retirement planning easier to understand and allows users to efficiently complete required actions.

About Alight Solutions

With an unwavering belief that a company's success starts with its people, Alight Solutions is a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Leveraging proprietary AI and data analytics, Alight optimizes business process as a service (BPaaS) to deliver superior outcomes for employees and employers across a comprehensive portfolio of services. Alight allows employees to enrich their health, wealth and work while enabling global organizations to achieve a high-performance culture. Alight's more than 16,000 dedicated colleagues serve more than 30 million employees and family members. Learn how Alight helps organizations of all sizes, including over 70% of the Fortune 100 at alight.com.

