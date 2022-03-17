San Diego Gas & Electric Orders Mitsubishi Power Emerald Storage Solution to Add Capacity for High Energy Demand

Pala-Gomez Creek Energy Storage Project Will Provide 10 Megawatt / 60 Megawatt-Hours of Reliable Power

San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), a regulated public utility that provides energy service to 3.7 million people, has awarded Mitsubishi Power an order for a 10 megawatt (MW) / 60 megawatt-hour (MWh) energy storage solution for its Pala-Gomez Creek Energy Storage Project in Pala, California. The battery energy storage system (BESS) will add capacity to help meet high energy demand, support grid reliability and operational flexibility, maximize use of renewable energy, and help prevent outages during peak demand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220316005987/en/

Mitsubishi Power will supply its Emerald storage solution to SDG&E's Pala-Gomez Creek Energy Storage Project in Pala, California. The 10 megawatt (MW) / 60 megawatt-hour (MWh) energy storage solution will add capacity to help meet high energy demand, support grid reliability and operational flexibility, maximize use of renewable energy, and help prevent outages during peak demand. (Rendering Credit: Mitsubishi Power)

The BESS project is Mitsubishi Power's eighth in California, bringing total capacity to 280 MW / 1,140 MWh of storage to help meet California's clean energy goals with reliable power to complement renewables.

Mitsubishi Power's Emerald storage solution for SDG&E includes full turnkey design, engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as a 10-year long-term service agreement. It is scheduled to be online in early 2023.

The project will repower an existing energy storage site. It will employ Mitsubishi Power's Emerald Integrated Plant Controller, which is an Energy Management System (EMS) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system with real-time BESS operation and a monitoring/supervisory control platform. Mitsubishi Power leverages its decades of technology monitoring and diagnostics to turn data into actionable insights to maximize reliability. The Mitsubishi Power Emerald Integrated Plant Controller complies with North American Electric Reliability Corporation critical infrastructure protection (NERC CIP) standards and meets the highest security certification in the energy storage industry (IEC/ISA 62443, NIST 800-53) for maximum protection from cybersecurity risks and vulnerabilities.

For added physical safety, Mitsubishi Power's solution employs lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry. Compared with other chemistries, LFP provides longer life and superior thermal stability and chemical stability, while meeting UL 9540 and UL 9540A safety standards.

Fernando Valero, Director, Advanced Clean Technology, SDG&E, said, "SDG&E is committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. We are increasing our portfolio of energy storage assets to reach this goal. These assets enhance grid reliability and operational flexibility while maximizing our use of abundant renewable energy sources in California."

Tom Cornell, Senior Vice President, Energy Storage Solutions, Mitsubishi Power Americas, said, "As more and more renewables come online during the energy transition, BESS solutions are essential to support a reliable and stable grid. We look forward to providing SDG&E with our BESS solution to add capacity, energy, and ancillary services to California's grid. Mitsubishi Power's Emerald storage solutions are enabling a smarter and more resilient energy future for our customers in California and around the globe."

Read more about some of Mitsubishi Power's BESS projects:

About Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc.

Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. (Mitsubishi Power) headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, employs more than 2,300 power generation, energy storage, and digital solutions experts and professionals. Our employees are focused on empowering customers to affordably and reliably combat climate change while also advancing human prosperity throughout North, Central, and South America. Mitsubishi Power's power generation solutions include gas, steam, and aero-derivative turbines; power trains and power islands; geothermal systems; PV solar project development; environmental controls; and services. Energy storage solutions include green hydrogen, battery energy storage systems, and services. Mitsubishi Power also offers intelligent solutions that use artificial intelligence to enable autonomous operation of power plants. Mitsubishi Power is a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, MHI is one of the world's leading heavy machinery manufacturers with engineering and manufacturing businesses spanning energy, infrastructure, transport, aerospace, and defense. For more information, visit the Mitsubishi Power Americas website and follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220316005987/en/