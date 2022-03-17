Prelim Announces New Funding To Power the Future of Digital Banking Technology and Automation

Prelim, a leading fintech provider of optimized digital banking experiences for financial institutions, announced new funding through an affiliate of EJF Capital LLC ("EJF"), a global institutional alternative asset management firm. The transaction represents one of the first early-stage financial technology investments by EJF and is aimed to substantially support Prelim on the next stage of its growth journey.

The investment is consistent with EJF's focus on supporting early-stage fintech innovators that are working to improve and develop technologies across a broad spectrum of financial services, with an emphasis in digital asset infrastructure, payments and core banking technology. Prelim's platform serves as a connector between banks' and credit unions' core systems and their various platforms, including mobile banking, digital account opening, commercial banking, treasury management and even outside technology companies. The fintech solution utilizes digital technology and automation to improve the experiences of both customer and employee users from the start of their relationship with their financial institution through the entire journey, bringing new levels of accessibility, control and convenience.

"We believe the financial system is in the early stages of a technological revolution powered by API-based solutions like Prelim," said Jonathan Bresler, Managing Director of EJF Capital. "Prelim provides financial services companies a technology platform to streamline operations that allows for heightened efficiency and improved customer satisfaction. We are very excited to partner with Prelim and their dynamic team."

"We are very excited to be selected for this financial support and recognition by EJF," said Heang Chan, CEO and founder of Prelim. "With this new funding, Prelim plans to invest in enhancing our state-of-the-art automation and expanding our team of expert talent, as well as growing our continued outreach to help more financial institutions enhance their customer journeys. I am thankful to EJF and their team for this opportunity and look forward to our continued partnership and growth."

About Prelim

Prelim helps financial institutions digitize the customer journey from onboarding to servicing while also improving the employee journey by streamlining and automating internal operations from reviewing to processing to underwriting to servicing. Built by banking experts, Prelim's no-code, white-labeled platform delivers a better customer experience by automating the workflows and processes for financial institutions, from identity verification to issuing services from the core and so much more. For more information, visit Prelim.com.

