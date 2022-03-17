Arcserve Expands Global Executive Leadership

Appoints Executive Vice Presidents of Marketing and Operations

Arcserve, the world's most experienced data, and ransomware protection provider, today announced two key executive vice president appointments. Florian Malecki is appointed executive vice president of global marketing, and Patrick Tournoy is appointed executive vice president of global operations. Both executives bring decades of regional and international business and technology industry expertise to their roles.

Said Brannon Lacey, CEO of Arcserve: "It is critical for a global business such as ours to be led by executives with deep expertise of international business and an acute understanding of the differing needs of regional markets. Both Florian and Patrick bring these skills and experiences to their positions. They also bring intensity and passion to their roles and are tremendous team players – key attributes of successful leadership."

As EVP of Marketing, Florian Malecki will be responsible for driving awareness of the Arcserve brand and world-class data protection and recovery solutions; and for maintaining a strong prospect pipeline to support the company's global community of over 19,000 channel partners. Based in Europe, Malecki brings over two decades of international sales, marketing, and channel program success to his role. Before joining Arcserve, he held senior executive positions at SonicWall, Dell, Aventail, and Lucent Technologies.

As EVP of Operations, Patrick Tournoy will be responsible for building frictionless global operations to deliver best-in-class experience globally to Arcserve channel partners and customers. He will be responsible for driving the transformation and delivering best-in-class partner and customer experience across Arcserve. He will also lead Operations, IT, legal and Supply Chain functions. Before joining Arcserve, Patrick held senior leadership roles, including global VP business operations & strategy at Diebold Nixdorf, CEO/founder of an online marketing company, CEO of a PE-owned IT reseller and as strategy consultant at Bain & Company.

About Arcserve

Arcserve, a global top 5 data protection vendor, and lowest cost unified data resilience platform solution provider, provides the broadest set of best-in-class solutions to manage, protect, and recover all data workloads, from SMB to enterprise and regardless of location or complexity. Arcserve solutions eliminate complexity while bringing best-in-class, cost-effective, agile, and massively scalable data protection and certainty across all data environments. This includes on-prem, off-prem (including DRaaS, BaaS, and Cloud-to-Cloud), hyper-converged, and edge infrastructures. The company's nearly three decades of award-winning IP, plus a continuous focus on innovation, means that partners and customers, including MSPs, VARs, LARs, and end-users, are assured of the fastest route to next-generation data workloads and infrastructures. A 100% channel-centric organization, Arcserve has a presence in over 150 countries, with 19,000 channel partners helping to protect 235,000 customers' critical data assets. Explore more at arcserve.com and follow Arcserve on Twitter or LinkedIn.

