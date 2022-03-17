Boulevard Achieves 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

Independent assessment shows 96 percent of employees agree Boulevard is a great place to work

Boulevard (www.joinblvd.com), provider of the client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses, today announced that it has earned certification by Great Place to Work® for 2022. A global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and effective leadership, Great Place to Work provides independent company assessments based entirely on employees' feedback about their workplace experience. Its assessment revealed that 96 percent of employees say Boulevard is a great place to work, compared to just 57 percent at the typical U.S.-based company.

"Building a culture of empathy and inclusion for our team members is every bit as important to our growth and success as designing innovative technology solutions for our customers," said Lauren Nuttall, vice president, people, Boulevard. "We are thrilled to be named a Great Place to Work-Certified company and remain committed as ever to fostering a work environment in which our team members can partner with our customers to do the best work of their lives."

In a testament to the company's commitment to empathy and inclusion, 98 percent of team members surveyed by Great Place to Work say people are made to feel welcome when they join Boulevard, 99 percent say people are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation, and 98 percent say people are treated fairly regardless of their race or gender. Reflecting Boulevard's belief in empowering team members to own their days, 99 percent of employees say they're able to take time off from work whenever they think it's necessary.

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Boulevard is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

Achievement of Great Place to Work certification is the latest in a string of workplace recognition Boulevard has received in 2022. Earlier this month, Boulevard was named one of America's Best Startup Employers for 2022 by Forbes, ranking 33rd on the prestigious listing of the 500 best startup employers in the U.S. based on employee satisfaction, employer reputation, and company growth. Boulevard was also recently named one of the 50 Best Small Companies to Work For in 2022 by Built In LA, while also ranking second on dot.LA's list of the area's hottest startups of 2022.

Boulevard has more than doubled the size of its 100-percent remote workforce in the past 12 months and continues to hire. Interested applicants can view a full list of available openings here.

About Boulevard

Boulevard offers the first and only client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses. Boulevard empowers business owners and professionals alike to deliver personable, enjoyable experiences to their clients through online appointment scheduling, messaging, and payments that are simple, elegant, and reliable. Founded in 2016, Boulevard has earned the trust of thousands of salons and spas across the nation by delivering the world-class technology and genuine, human, personable service they deserve. To learn more, visit joinblvd.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

