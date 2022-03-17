Casey's Seeks to Hire 5,000 New Team Members during 'Here For Good' Hiring Events on March 23 and 24

Third largest convenience store and fifth largest pizza chain invites candidates to its over 2,400 stores
Casey's CASY, the third largest convenience retailer and fifth largest pizza chain, is hosting in-person hiring events at its over 2,400 stores on Wednesday, March 23, and Thursday, March 24, with the goal of filling 5,000 positions across the 16 states where it operates.
From Wednesday, March 23, to Thursday, March 24, Casey's stores will hold open interviews from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (local time for each store location) and welcome all potential applicants to come by its stores. The company is seeking new store team members, specifically focused on attracting full and part-time team members of all ages.
"There has been no better time to join the Casey's team, especially heading into the summer season – a perfect time for a flexible job with hours accommodating to young people and catering to all types of schedules," said Chad Frazell, Chief Human Resources Officer at Casey's. "Casey's is more than just a place to work. It's a place for our team members to develop and build a career, all while gaining important life skills that help meet the needs of our guests and communities."
There are a broad range of schedules to fit candidates' availability, along with a variety of positions offering career growth and endless opportunity at Casey's. Immediate openings include kitchen, management and leadership positions, including Store Managers, Assistant Store Managers, Shift Leaders and Food Service Leaders.
Interested applicants can apply for positions at Casey's online at www.caseys.com/careers or text TEAM to 227397. And, visit a Casey's store on March 23, or March 24, between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Please allow for flexibility as interviews will not be scheduled in advance. There will be a sign-in setup at each store where candidates can provide contact information and return for scheduled interview times.
About Casey's
Casey's is a Fortune 500 company CASY operating over 2,400 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey's provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005399/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.