Sidus Space to Participate in Upcoming International Space Conferences

Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU, a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection is pleased to announce their participation at the SATELLITE 2022 Conference & Exhibition on March 22-24 in Washington DC and the Space Symposium from April 4-7 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

At both conferences, Sidus Space will highlight LizzieSat™, a multipurpose satellite, designed to integrate custom payloads. LizzieSat™ leverages flight-proven communications, power, navigation & computing subsystems to provide customers with valuable data from Low Earth Orbit. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-as-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

"With our expansion of sales and marketing efforts across key markets, we are very pleased to participate in these two significant international space conferences where thousands of industry professionals convene from all over the world. Our team looks forward to interacting with our colleagues, customers and partners," said Gerry Schaafsma, Sidus Space Chief Sales and Revenue Officer.

Sidus Space will be an exhibitor at the SATELLITE 2022 conference, located at Booth #225.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space SIDU, located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company's rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space related customers and programs.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space's rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a "Satellite-as-a-Service" provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

About SATELLITE 2022 Conference & Exhibition

The SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition launched in 1981 with the goal to connect and unite the satellite industry as we headed towards new frontiers. Over the past 41 years, SATELLITE has served the satellite and space communities and broadened the scope of content to encompass professionals in commercial markets benefiting from satellite technology and applications, such as broadcasting, media & entertainment, government/military, aviation, maritime, automotive, financial, healthcare, telecommunications and more.

About Space Symposium

Space Symposium, held at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has brought together space leaders from around the world to discuss, address and plan for the future of space since the inaugural event in 1984. Attendees at that original event numbered barely 250 space enthusiasts. In recent years, the Space Foundation team has welcomed more than 14,000 people from around the world, including speakers, attendees, exhibitors, volunteers, educators and students.

Called the National Space Symposium for the first 29 years, the event was renamed in 2014 to Space Symposium to reflect the event's truly global profile.

