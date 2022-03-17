Fastly Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Commercial CDN 2022 Vendor Assessment

Fastly's large, software-defined network supporting 192 terabits per second (Tbps)1 of connected edge capacity recognized for speed, security, and reliability

Fastly, Inc. FSLY, the world's fastest global edge cloud network provider, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial Content Delivery Network 2022 Vendor Assessment.

"Our mission has always been to make the internet faster, more secure and more reliable to enable our customers to build applications and experiences that make up the best-of-the-web," said Joshua Bixby, CEO of Fastly. "We're excited that the work we've put in for our customers resulted in Fastly being named a Leader and continues to validate our vision to be the platform for builders."

According to the IDC MarketScape report, "Fastly is a highly innovative company with a large developer focus and a serverless compute environment that fortifies its content delivery services offering from a security and performance perspective. Fastly has shown strong growth in the past years and its roadmap reflects an ongoing drive for innovation and an investment strategy to further enrich its services stack."

"The commercial CDN market is evolving, and enterprises are looking for a strategic CDN partner that can adapt to their business needs," said Ghassan Abdo, research vice president, IDC. "Fastly is a Leader in delivering CDN and edge application services. Its offerings are highly programmable, agile and easy to scale for customers. It is also easy to integrate with 3rd party CDN/edge services offerings via its multi-CDN services."

Fastly's key strengths include:

Network size and scale: Fastly's network is uniquely designed to reduce latency, improve resilience, and support customer demand at scale. The globally distributed network consists of 95 POPs strategically located across 71 markets in 32 countries 2 .

To learn more about Fastly, its capabilities and position as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Assessment (doc #US47652821, March 2022), visit: https://learn.fastly.com/delivery-IDC-Marketscape-CDN.html.

