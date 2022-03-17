Semperis Wins Frost & Sullivan's Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Global Active Directory Security and Recovery Industry Excellence

Pioneer of identity-driven cyber resilience recognized for providing the industry's most comprehensive solutions for protecting hybrid AD environments at every stage of the cyberattack lifecycle and unmatched incident response support

Semperis, the pioneer of identity-driven cyber resilience for enterprises, announced that it received Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its ability to meet ever-evolving customer needs in the global Active Directory (AD) security and recovery market.

Frost & Sullivan's growth pipeline experts selected Semperis based on a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria in strategy innovation and customer impact. The analysts called out Semperis' achievements in transforming hybrid identity platform protection, empowering organizations against cyberattacks through defense and resiliency, and investing in customer experience.

"Semperis has unmatched experience in breach preparedness and incident response to Active Directory and other identity-based cyberattacks," said Sarah Pavlak, Frost & Sullivan Industry Principal. "Semperis' solution-based approach focuses not only on their premier technology to meet customer challenges but also best practices and guidance for people and processes, setting them apart from their competitors."

Frost & Sullivan analysts noted that as organizations worldwide grapple with constant ransomware attacks, Semperis made strategic innovations to focus its product portfolio on solutions that help organizations prevent, mitigate, and recover from hybrid identity-related cyberattacks.

"We're honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a leader in the AD security and recovery market," said Mickey Bresman, CEO of Semperis. "We have made it our mission to help organizations fight back against the surging wave of cybercrime. Our identity security experts — with unmatched expertise in disaster recovery and more than 100 years of combined Microsoft MVP awards — have been on the front lines of the cyberwar, developing innovative security and recovery solutions and delivering breach preparedness and response services to organizations that have been hit by ransomware, day in and day out."

The exploitation of AD, the identity system used in most organizations worldwide, is a common thread in the surge of recent ransomware attacks. The company's solutions help organizations:

Stop attackers from gaining access to hybrid AD environments.

Capture AD changes that bypass SIEMs and other security logging tools.

Automatically remediate malicious changes.

Shorten AD cyber disaster recovery time by 90%.

Semperis' comprehensive hybrid AD protection platform includes:

Directory Services Protector (DSP), which puts hybrid AD security on autopilot with continuous threat monitoring across on-premises AD and Azure AD environments, tamperproof tracking, and automatic rollback of malicious changes.

Active Directory Forest Recovery (ADFR), which orchestrates a fully automated AD forest recovery process — reducing downtime, eliminating risk of malware reinfection, and enabling post-breach forensics.

Purple Knight, a community-driven security assessment tool used by thousands of organizations to quickly identify vulnerabilities in hybrid AD environments and receive prioritized, expert remediation guidance.

(www.purple-knight.com), a community-driven security assessment tool used by thousands of organizations to quickly identify vulnerabilities in hybrid AD environments and receive prioritized, expert remediation guidance. Semperis support, which includes access to identity security and incident response experts who can conduct in-depth assessments and help with pre- and post-attack AD investigations and disaster recovery.

"Semperis provides key prevention strategies for ensuring AD is not exploited to gain access into an organization's infrastructure and launch a ransomware attack, and offers industry-pioneering, fully automated post-attack support to reduce AD recovery time by 90%," said Pavlak.

Download the Global Active Directory Security and Recovery Industry Excellence award report: https://www.semperis.com/resources/2022-frost-sullivans-competitive-strategy-leadership-award.

For more information about Semperis' award-winning solutions, please visit www.semperis.com.

About Semperis

For security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Semperis ensures the integrity and availability of critical enterprise directory services at every step in the cyber kill chain and cuts recovery time by 90%. Purpose-built for securing hybrid Active Directory environments, Semperis' patented technology protects over 50 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. The world's leading organizations trust Semperis to spot directory vulnerabilities, intercept cyberattacks in progress, and quickly recover from ransomware and other data integrity emergencies. Semperis is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and operates internationally, with its research and development team distributed between San Francisco and Tel Aviv.

Semperis hosts the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) conference and podcast series (www.hipconf.com) and built the free Active Directory security assessment tool, Purple Knight (www.purple-knight.com). The company has received the highest level of industry accolades, recently named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ list for the second consecutive year (2020-2021) and ranked among the top three fastest-growing cybersecurity companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. Semperis is accredited by Microsoft and recognized by Gartner.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

