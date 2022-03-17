Line-up of Performers Announced for 2022 MusiCares® Person of the Year Tribute Honoring Joni Mitchell, to Be Held in Las Vegas on Fri, April 1, 2022

Sara Bareilles, Jon Batiste, Beck, Black Pumas, Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Mickey Guyton, Herbie Hancock, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Graham Nash, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Allison Russell, Stephen Stills, and St. Vincent Set to Perform at the Annual Tribute Benefiting MusiCares Programs

GRAMMY® Award-winning artists Sara Bareilles, Beck, Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Herbie Hancock, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, and St. Vincent and GRAMMY Award nominees Jon Batiste, Black Pumas, Mickey Guyton, and Allison Russell are set to perform at the 31st annual MusiCares® Person of the Year benefit gala honoring Joni Mitchell on Fri, April 1, 2022. The evening will also feature a remote performance from GRAMMY Award-winning artist Graham Nash. Jon Batiste and Brandi Carlile, each nominated for multiple GRAMMY Awards this year, will also serve as Artistic Directors for the night, a first for Person of the Year.

As previously announced, this year's tribute will be held at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas on April 1, 2022. The evening will include a reception and silent auction, followed by a dinner and tribute concert honoring Joni Mitchell's impact on the music industry and the inspiration she has provided to artists over the years.

"We're excited to honor Joni together, in person, as a music community and can't wait to bring this great event to Las Vegas," said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. "We will be celebrating with a purpose, toasting one of music's greatest songwriters and musicians, while raising vital funds to address the critical health and social service needs of the music community."

Sponsors for the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute include Live Nation, MGM Resorts International, Vivid Seats, ELS Studio Premium Audio, Gibson Gives, Meta, United Airlines, Wasserman Foundation, GREY GOOSE Vodka, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., and FIJI Water.

"MusiCares' amazing work providing aid to music professionals is crucial to the well-being of our community," said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy®. "Their ongoing support for music people is truly inspiring and we're looking forward to celebrating the return of Person of the Year this April."

The event will be produced by live event broadcast company Lewis & Clark. GRAMMY Award-winning producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Mike Elizondo will serve as Music Director for the 2022 Person of the Year gala. Tickets are available to purchase at https://Joni.givesmart.com. For more information about MusiCares Person of the Year, please visit www.musicares.org/person-year or email personoftheyear@musicares.org.

Music fans can also look forward to MusiCares®: Music on a Mission Presented by Gibson, a virtual concert celebrating both the power of music and Joni Mitchell as the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year honoree. Scheduled for Wed, March 30, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, music fans everywhere will have the chance to sample a taste of GRAMMY® Week with never-before-seen virtual performances. Tickets are on sale now for $25 and every dollar from tickets purchased will be distributed to those in the music community in need. Visit https://bit.ly/MusiconaMission for more info and for tickets.

About MusiCares

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information please visit: www.musicares.org.

