London School of Economics and Political Science Selects YuJa Panorama for Accessibility to Drive Inclusivity Throughout its Global Community

With its recent deployment of YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility, the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) is delivering on its commitment to increase accessibility of digital media and course content.
YuJa Panorama is one of a suite of high-impact media solutions that help institutions deliver accessible, engaging video and media content to users.
Panorama enhances accessibility with auto-generation of a number of Accessible Alternatives of course material in the background — from HTML, to electronic Braille, EPUB, audio (speech-to-text), high contrast, tagged PDF files and more. Panorama also offers a Visual Gauge for a quick check of accessibility, and provides detailed reports to help measure and track accessibility.
"LSE was seeking a custom accessibility tool to fit their learning management system environment within Moodle," explained Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. "With YuJa, instructors can help all students succeed, driving inclusivity as a key objective when creating digital course content."
ABOUT LONDON SCHOOL OF ECONOMICS AND POLITICAL SCIENCE
The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) is an internationally renowned university specializing in the social sciences. Its expertise spans a wide range of disciplines from economics, politics, and law, to sociology, health policy, accounting, and finance.
As one of the most international universities in the world, the School's diversity of people, ideas and interests make it an exciting center for research, teaching and public engagement.
Established in 1895, the original vision of LSE as ‘a community of people and ideas, founded to know the causes of things, for the betterment of society' remains true to this day. It continues to use its research-led expertise to influence governments, NGOs, businesses, and others to help tackle the world's most pressing problems.
ABOUT YUJA INC.
YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.
