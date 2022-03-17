Walgreens and VillageMD Expand to New Hampshire with Three New Full-Service, Primary Care Practices Opening this Summer

Coordinated primary care and pharmacy services help patients better manage their health, through easy access and high-quality care

Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA and VillageMD today announced plans to open three new Village Medical at Walgreens primary care practices in the Southern New Hampshire area by the end of summer 2022, with the first opening on April 19 in Hooksett. Additional locations will open in Manchester and Nashua.

"Combining VillageMD's expertise in primary care with Walgreens experienced pharmacy teams and community presence means we're now able to offer more patients an accessible, comprehensive and convenient healthcare experience," Jeffrey Corbett, D.O., a Village Medical primary care physician with more than 12 years of experience in New Hampshire. "We want to remove as many barriers and obstacles to healthcare as we can while offering high-quality, trusted care."

Village Medical at Walgreens primary care practices in New Hampshire will create more than 80 full-time jobs and employ more than 35 well-compensated STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) professionals, such as physicians, nurse practitioners and medical assistants.1 Physicians and pharmacists are supported with high-tech tools, optimized electronic medical records and reduced administrative tasks, empowering them to focus on providing patient care and achieving positive health outcomes.

Village Medical physicians and Walgreens pharmacy team members work together to provide expert care for chronic conditions, as well as everyday illnesses and injuries. Physicians and pharmacists collaborate closely to fill prescriptions immediately following medical visits, often at the same location if they choose to do so, and ensure patients have ongoing access to care and medical expertise.

"At Walgreens, we know how important local and accessible healthcare is to help our communities get and stay healthy," said Steve Pashko R.Ph., Walgreens regional healthcare director, New England. "Walgreens and VillageMD are working together to make it easier for our communities to access high-quality, coordinated primary care and pharmacy services."

In 2019, 23 percent of New Hampshire adults under age 65 were considered at high risk of experiencing serious health outcomes if infected with COVID-19 because of underlying chronic conditions like cancer, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and diabetes.2 And, in 2018, approximately 77,000 New Hampshire residents lacked access to healthcare coverage – bringing the need for accessible and affordable care to the forefront.3

With the Southern New Hampshire openings, VillageMD and Walgreens will have opened approximately 100 practices across 13 markets, including Arizona, Florida, Texas, Kentucky and Indiana. The companies are on track to open more than 200 practices by the end of 2022.

Walgreens Boots Alliance recently announced an increased investment in VillageMD to advance its strategic position in the delivery of value-based primary care. This investment will accelerate the opening of more than 600 Village Medical at Walgreens primary care practices in more than 30 U.S. markets by 2025 and 1,000 by 2027, with more than half of those practices in medically underserved communities.

Village Medical at Walgreens practices accept a wide range of health insurance including Medicaid and Medicare in participating markets. Patients may access care and support through in-person, at-home and telehealth visits. Patients can learn more and book appointments by visiting https://www.villagemedical.com/locations/new-hampshire.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA is an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities.

A trusted, global innovator in retail pharmacy with approximately 13,000 locations across the U.S., Europe and Latin America, WBA plays a critical role in the healthcare ecosystem. The company is reimagining local healthcare and well-being for all as part of its purpose – to create more joyful lives through better health. Through dispensing medicines, improving access to a wide range of health services, providing high-quality health and beauty products and offering anytime, anywhere convenience across its digital platforms, WBA is shaping the future of healthcare.

WBA has more than 315,000 team members and a presence in nine countries through its portfolio of consumer brands: Walgreens, Boots, Duane Reade, the No7 Beauty Company, Benavides in Mexico and Ahumada in Chile. Additionally, WBA has a portfolio of healthcare-focused investments located in several countries, including China and the U.S.

The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA has been recognized for its commitment to operating sustainably: it is an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and was named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2021.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing practices, Village Medical at Walgreens practices, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 19 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

1 Village Medical internal data.

2 New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute. New and Expanded Challenges Facing Vulnerable Populations in New Hampshire. https://nhfpi.org/resource/new-and-expanded-challenges-facing-vulnerable-populations-in-new-hampshire/ Accessed March 3, 2022.

3 Risk of COVID-19 Exacerbates Disparities in Access to Health and Other Services: Accessed at https://nhfpi.org/blog/risk-of-covid-19-exacerbates-disparities-in-access-to-health-and-other-services/ on Jan. 26, 2022.

