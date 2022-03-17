Maximus Names Scott Barr as Senior Vice President for Federal Consulting

Maximus Taps Executive to Lead Expansion of Company's Technology and Consulting Business
Maximus, a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that Scott Barr has been named the company's new Senior Vice President for Federal Consulting. In his new role, Barr will spearhead growing federal technology and IT consulting business for Maximus, with a focus on broadening the company's technology offerings for federal agencies.
"To continue our growth at Maximus within our federal sector, we need to further evolve and innovate with our customer and bring the latest technology into government, and Scott has been added to our leadership team to do exactly that," said Teresa A. Weipert, General Manager for U.S. Federal Services, Maximus. "Maximus has made large investments in technology capabilities, both through organic growth and acquisitions, and our goal is to bolster our position as a premier innovator in the federal technology space to solve our customer's most pressing challenges while providing better insight and outcomes. Scott brings with him years of experience and success, and we expect him to quickly become a huge asset for us."
Prior to joining Maximus, Barr most recently served as President for Sierra7, a health IT consulting firm, which recruited him to manage the business after a large acquisition and transform the company's technology portfolio. Previous to that, Barr spent two decades with Booz Allen Hamilton, the last five of which he served as Partner/Senior Vice President and included a stint as the company's Chief Transformation Officer (CTO).
"This is the perfect moment for me to join Maximus, as the company continues to grow rapidly while developing new technologies and new partnerships," said Barr. "The range of technologies already offered by Maximus, such as robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity and cloud capabilities, have established us at the forefront of working innovative solutions with our government customers. Through continued investment in technology, new company initiatives, and a desire to hire the best technical talent, Maximus' federal sector is on the verge of something special, and I look forward to playing a role in taking the company to new heights."
About Maximus
Since 1975, Maximus has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With approximately 35,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.
