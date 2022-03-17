Former Advisor to President Trump Speaking at Michigan State About Pandemic - Turning Point USA to Sponsor

Turning Point USA:
- Scott Atlas, M.D., former White House advisor to President Trump on the COVID-19 taskforce, and recent author of A Plague Upon Our House, will be speaking at a Turning Point USA event in East Lansing later this month. The event is hosted by Michigan State University's Turning Point USA chapter and will be held on MSU's campus on March 23rd from 7:00-8:30pm. A V.I.P. Meet-and-greet will take place prior to the speech from 6-6:45pm.
- The main focus of the speech will be Scott discussing government policies and their aftermath, including lockdowns and mandates, that have been ineffective in combating COVID-19, harmful to many other areas of public health, and dangerous infringements on Americans' civil liberties. A Q&A will follow and attendees are encouraged to ask a question civilly if inclined.
-
Ticket prices:
- Students have free admission
- General Adult admission is $10.00
- V.I.P. meet-and-greet is $100.00
-
Tickets can be acquired using this link:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/science-politics-and-covid-19-will-truth-prevail-dr-scott-atlas-tickets-267932923587
- When: March 23rd, from 7-8:30pm EDT. Doors open at 6:45. VIP Meet-and-greet 6-6:45pm
- Where: Michigan State University Wells Hall Room B119, 619 Red Cedar Rd, East Lansing, MI 48824
Parking is available at the Spartan Stadium
