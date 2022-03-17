Rebus Biosystems Expands Scientific Advisory Board with Key Appointments

Kun Zhang and Arnold Kriegstein to Join Scientific Advisory Board, Lending Critical Expertise in Cell Biology

Rebus Biosystems Inc, ("Rebus Bio", "Rebus"), an Illumina Ventures-backed life science technology company creating revolutionary tools to advance spatial omics research, announced today that Arnold Kriegstein, M.D., PhD. and Kun Zhang, PhD., have been appointed to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Both Drs. Kriegstein and Zhang bring vast experience that will inform new applications in spatial biology on Rebus' technology platform.

"We are thrilled to welcome Drs. Kriegstein and Zhang to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Paul Sargeant, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Rebus. "Both are distinguished scientists in their respective fields and their strategic insights will be incredibly important for Rebus as we scale our technology and explore new applications in biological research."

Dr. Kriegstein is a professor of neurology and the founding director of the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regeneration Medicine and Stem Cell Research at University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Kriegstein's research focuses on the way in which neural stem and progenitor cells interact in the embryonic brain to produce neurons, and how this information can be used to treat diseases of the nervous system. His most recent work has focused on characterizing progenitor cells within the developing human brain, to determine the genetic profiles of specific progenitor populations, and to explore how these cells contribute to the huge expansion of neuron number that characterizes human cerebral cortex.

"The world of neuroscience research is changing rapidly, in large part due to advancements in spatial omics," said Dr. Kriegstein. "Rebus' technology is a critical tool that enables us to expand our understanding of the human brain in ways we never thought possible. I am honored to lend my expertise to Rebus as a scientific advisor and as a member of the neuroscience community."

Dr. Zhang is a renowned leader in molecular engineering and biotechnology, with a focus on genomics, epigenomics, and single-cell sequencing. A pioneer in his field, Dr. Zhang is applying methods such as single-cell genome sequencing and single cell multi-omics sequencing to construct single-cell atlases for major human organs. Dr. Zhang currently serves as the Leo and Trude Szilard chair professor at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD). He also previously served as the chairman of the bioengineering department at UCSD. Beginning in the Summer of 2022, he will be joining the San Diego Institute of Science at Altos Labs as a principal investigator.

"Spatial omics has emerged as an essential field integral to the deep understanding of human biology," said Dr. Zhang. "Rebus is truly at the forefront of innovation in this space. I look forward to partnering with the team as we leverage the powerful capabilities of the Esper system to enable further exploration in translational research and beyond."

About Rebus Biosystems

Rebus Biosystems is a venture-backed Silicon Valley-based life science technology company creating revolutionary tools to enable spatial omics research without compromise. The company's first instrument, the Rebus Esper, is a fully integrated, automated spatial omics platform that delivers quantitative single molecule, single-cell data with subcellular resolution. Advanced imaging, on-system chemistry, and intuitive software have been combined to provide an end-to-end solution requiring minimal hands-on time. Rebus Biosystems provides all-inclusive assay kits to empower researchers with the resolution, scale and speed of the Rebus Esper for multiple applications. Learn more at www.rebusbio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005272/en/