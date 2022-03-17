Nintendo Download: Boost Across Mario Kart History

This week's Nintendo Download includes the following content:

DLC:

Face-Off With Friends – The Let's Play! Oink Games roster is expanding with a new DLC game: Mr. Face! In this creative puzzler, a face can tell a thousand stories. Using the available facial components, you'll be tasked with representing a described expression – will your fellow players be able to understand? If you get stumped, you can always break out the selfies!

Pre-Orders:

MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK – MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK is the monstrous new expansion for MONSTER HUNTER RISE, where you'll journey to Elgado, a far-off outpost near a kingdom beset by a sinister new nemesis — the elder dragon Malzeno! In addition to the new storyline, the expansion includes new monsters, new additions to combat and the Master Rank quest difficulty. Pre-order MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK before it launches on June 30.

Activities

Float Into Spring With Kirby – Enter the My Nintendo Spring Break With Kirby Sweepstakes for a chance to win a pink and powerful prize pack that's perfect for a springtime picnic! Have an unforgettable spring adventure with these prizes, which includes an adorable stuffed Kirby toy, two Kirby-themed water bottles and a tote bag featuring art from the Kirby and the Forgotten Land game, among other cute keepsakes. My Nintendo members can redeem 10 Platinum Points to enter, with up to three entries total. Ten lucky winners will be picked, so enter today!*** For more information and to enter, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/03f6fccec8d47eac.

– Enter the My Nintendo Spring Break With Kirby Sweepstakes for a chance to win a pink and powerful prize pack that's perfect for a springtime picnic! Have an unforgettable spring adventure with these prizes, which includes an adorable stuffed Kirby toy, two Kirby-themed water bottles and a tote bag featuring art from the game, among other cute keepsakes. My Nintendo members can redeem 10 Platinum Points to enter, with up to three entries total. Ten lucky winners will be picked, so enter today!*** For more information and to enter, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/03f6fccec8d47eac. Mario Kart Through the Years – Race through Mario Kart series history with this colorful digital wallpaper, featuring art from Super Mario Kart to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass. My Nintendo members can redeem 50 Platinum Points to download it now! For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/cb4f769f4f59b45c.

– Race through series history with this colorful digital wallpaper, featuring art from to Booster Course Pass. My Nintendo members can redeem 50 Platinum Points to download it now! For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/cb4f769f4f59b45c. Nintendo 64 Inspired Keychains – Add a new dimension of fun with keychains inspired by classic Nintendo 64 games included in the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library. These keychains will be available soon, so save up those Platinum Points and stay tuned for more info! For more details, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

* Full version of game required to use DLC. Sold separately.

** Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership required for free access to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

*** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States, District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec) who are 13 years old or older. Sweepstakes begins 1 p.m. PT on 3/16/2022 and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on 5/2/2022. To enter, you must (1) have a Nintendo Account; (2) visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/03f6fccec8d47eac; (3) sign in to your Nintendo Account, and (4) redeem 10 Platinum Points per entry at the My Nintendo Spring Break With Kirby Sweepstakes page as stated in Official Rules. There will be ten (10) winners. Each winner will receive one (1) My Nintendo exclusive Kirby and the Forgotten Land tote (ARV: $92.00 USD), one (1) Club Mocchi Mocchi Kirby™ Mega Plush stuffed toy (ARV $42.99 USD), two (2) Kirby™ Pink Puff Plastic 24 oz. Water Bottle (ARV: $39.98 USD), one (1) Kirby™ Big Face Adjustable Hat (ARV $34.56 USD), one (1) Kirby™ Food Kanji Throw (ARV $29.99 USD) and one (1) Kirby™ Warp Star Embroidered Hat (ARV $16.99 USD). Total ARV of each prize: $256.51 USD. Total ARV of all prizes: $2,474.70 USD. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Details and restrictions apply. For Official Rules, visit https://nintendo.com/rules/mynintendo-spring-kirby-official-sweepstakes-rules. Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA 98052.

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch family of systems, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Luigi's Mansion 3 and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Members also enjoy a curated library of NES and Super NES classic games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

With a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, players get access to even more benefits, including a library of Nintendo 64 games with newly added online play for up to four players (additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode; sold separately), Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC and retro SEGA Genesis games.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch family of systems, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch family of systems both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.

My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.

Remember that the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS family of systems feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo Switch players who register a Nintendo Account gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about parental controls on Nintendo Switch and other features, visit https://play.nintendo.com/parents/crash-courses/parental-controls/ and https://www.nintendo.com/switch/. For all other systems please visit https://support.nintendo.com/.

