Bill.com Announces Technology Industry Veteran Rinki Sethi as Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer

Bill.com BILL, a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial processes for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), announced today the appointment of Rinki Sethi to the position of Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer. Ms. Sethi will lead the global information security and technology functions, overseeing the protection of Bill.com's customer, partner, and employee data assets, and will advise the company on continued innovations in the security and technology space. She will report to Senior Vice President of Engineering Vinay Pai.

"With Bill.com's rapid growth and recent acquisitions of Divvy and Invoice2go, Rinki's distinguished career and security credentials will bring tremendous value to the company," said Vinay Pai, SVP of Engineering of Bill.com. "I have known Rinki professionally for a long time, and her leadership as Bill.com's Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer will be instrumental in further enhancing Bill.com's secure and robust software platform."

Sethi has more than two decades of security and technology leadership expertise and was most recently Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Twitter and Rubrik Inc. Her career has placed her on the forefront of developing cutting edge online security infrastructure at several Fortune 500 companies including IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Intuit, eBay, Walmart.com and PG&E. She serves on the board of ForgeRock, a public company in the identity and access management space, and on the board of OneProsper International, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering girls in rural India to attend school.

"I'm honored to be part of the mission to help SMBs run their businesses easily and securely," said Rinki Sethi, VP and Chief Information Security Officer at Bill.com. "I've seen first-hand the passion of small business owners and the challenges they face. Bill.com's innovative vision inspires me, and I'm eager to help our customers streamline their financial operations."

Ms. Sethi has a B.S. in Computer Science Engineering from UC Davis and a M.S. in Information Security from Capella University. She holds several recognized security certifications and speaks four languages, including English, Hindi, Gujarati and Spanish.

