Sierra Wireless Strengthens Wholesale Partnership with T-Mobile

Adds 5G and other LPWA enhancements to Smart Connectivity service in the US

Sierra Wireless SWIR SW, a world leading MVNO and IoT solutions provider, today announced an expanded agreement with T-Mobile, the 5G leader, with the largest and fastest nationwide 5G network in the United States, bolstering its global Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) connectivity offering via its Smart Connectivity service. The partnership also enables customers in the United States to access T-Mobile's multi-band 5G connectivity, as well as 4G LTE ultra-high data offers for fixed applications that require high throughput and low latency such as commercial security/video surveillance, telehealth services, digital vending, signage and others.

"This agreement with T-Mobile further strengthens Sierra Wireless' IoT connectivity offering by combining our purpose-built IoT network and management tools along with LPWA, 4G LTE and 5G coverage from T-Mobile's powerful mobile network," said Jim Ryan, Senior Vice President of Partnerships, Marketing & IoT Solutions, Sierra Wireless. "With the introduction of LPWA in the United States via our global Smart Connectivity service, customers in the US can now access LPWA technology and its many benefits such as wide area coverage, low power usage, and decreased costs, all via one global SIM on our MVNO network, simplifying design and logistics, and reducing Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)."

"T-Mobile Wholesale brings our customers solutions delivering the most advanced 5G network performance and capabilities. This agreement enables Sierra Wireless customers to access T-Mobile's connectivity for any IoT use case demanding low, high or ultra-high data," said Dan Thygesen, Senior Vice President of T-Mobile Wholesale. "We can't wait to see the expanded customer applications resonate in the marketplace as a result of the new agreement."

Sierra Wireless' Smart Connectivity service simplifies how customers connect and manage their deployments whether machines or other assets are globally or regionally dispersed. With one global SIM, it reduces operational costs and time-to-market, offers resilient global coverage, maximizes uptime, and provides seamless expansion into new markets with access to over 600 partner networks in over 190 countries. In addition, Sierra Wireless' 24/7/365 Global Network Operation Center (GNOC) ensures customers experience the best possible uptime, while making it easy to monitor and maintain the lifecycle of their SIMs and devices in the field.

All Sierra Wireless devices and IoT Connectivity services are managed through the AirVantage® platform, which provides a unified view and full API access and integration capabilities for all global deployments and subscriptions.

Transforming Connectivity with 5G

5G's higher data speeds, lower latency, and higher device capacity are set to transform the IoT market, enabling OEMs, advanced electronic, and other industrial companies to support enhanced mobile broadband, ultra-reliable communication and massive machine-type communication use cases that simply were not possible without 5G.

LPWA Technology – A Growing Market

While the benefits of LPWA are already clear, according to research analyst firm Transforma Insights, LPWA IoT connections are expected to grow to 4 billion in 2030. This comes as more organizations take advantage of the technological benefits, and the demand for applications sending smaller data packets and using low power communications over long distances becomes prevalent.

