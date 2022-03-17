Chilton Trust Expands Florida Footprint with New Office in Naples

Wealth manager builds upon its Florida heritage with latest expansion

Chilton Trust, a leading privately owned, independent wealth management firm and national trust company, today announced the opening of a new office location in Naples, Florida. This new office, located at 850 Park Shore Drive, further builds upon Chilton's existing presence in Florida and strategically positions Chilton to serve clients in the area and meet the growing demand for premier wealth management services. Thomas Walsh, Senior Vice President of the Southwest Florida region at Chilton will take the helm of the Naples office.

In 2010, Chilton Trust was founded as a state-chartered Trust Company, and then in 2021 became the first Trust Company to be approved as a National Association by the Office of the Comptroller (OCC) in almost 13 years. Chilton Trust has established deep roots in Florida, specifically within Palm Beach County, allowing the firm to provide a full spectrum of bespoke wealth management solutions for ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth individuals, families and foundations for the past twelve years. Today, Chilton has built trusted relationships with 200 families, developed teams in six geographical locations and is approaching $7B in assets under management.

The Naples office is a natural evolution of Chilton's growth, which is not only based on its existing presence in South Florida, but further demonstrates its ability to anticipate market trends and adapt quickly to meet the evolving needs of clients, particularly in Southern Florida as it continues to attract new residents.

The expansion into the Naples market underpins Chilton's growing presence as a leader in the industry as the firm continues to build its team of senior leaders and scale to meet the needs of existing and prospective clients. Most recently, the firm appointed John A. Hilton, Jr., former CEO of Bessemer Trust, and Elizabeth Weymouth, Founder and Managing Partner of Grafine Partners, to its Board of Directors, bolstering the firm's value-add to clients by bringing in senior leadership with highly complementary experience to the firm's capabilities and further enabling Chilton to meet clients' unique needs in the everchanging investment landscape.

Executive Quotes for Attribution:

Thomas L. Walsh Jr., CFA, Senior Vice President of the Southwest Region, Florida at Chilton Trust, says: "The Naples office will enable Chilton to build and maintain client relationships in Southwest Florida, where we're experiencing immeasurable growth. Chilton occupies a unique space in the wealth management ecosystem that is a blend of institutional credibility and organic growth. The new office allows the firm to continue to provide customized services and personalized relationships, adding to Chilton's already strong foundation in Florida."

Garrison duP. Lickle, Vice Chairman and former President and CEO of Chilton Trust says: "As Chilton expands and grows, the new Naples office allows us to continue providing our clients with bespoke plans to meet their specific needs. Chilton has seen significant growth since its inception, including receiving a National Trust Charter and expanding to six offices across the eastern seaboard. The Naples office is a logical next step as Chilton continues its legacy as a firm with the ability to service clients where they are."

Porter Goss, Board Member of Chilton Trust, Former Mayor of Sanibel, Former Congressman of Southwest Florida and Former Director, CIA says: "With Chilton experiencing impressive growth over the past few years, this Naples office will allow the firm to provide an on-the-ground presence for current and prospective clients in this market. As a Southwest Florida resident, I am confident this new office will be a significant value-add to the Naples community. I admire Chilton and its client-centric philosophy and have tremendous conviction in the firm's investment strategies. I look forward to collaborating with my Chilton partners on this new initiative."

About Chilton Trust

Chilton Trust is an independent, privately owned, wealth management company providing wealth management services and investment solutions to high-net-worth individuals, families, foundations, endowments, and institutions. Chilton Trust is built on the deep investment culture and rigorous standards of performance excellence which have been the hallmark of its affiliate, Chilton Investment Company, which was founded three decades ago by Richard Lockwood Chilton, Jr.

Chilton Trust offers a full suite of individually customized services including access to internal equity and fixed income management, best-in-class external traditional and alternative managers, standalone national trust company capabilities, consolidated wealth reporting, comprehensive family office services and transactional planning. The firm's emphasis on relationship management is vital and built upon integrity, confidentiality, high quality service and customization to meet the evolving needs and complexities that often exist with clients. Chilton Trust is approaching over $7B in assets under management with approximately 200 family relationships.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005291/en/