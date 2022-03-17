Virtual, Inc. Delivers Platinum and Gold MarCom Honors for Client PCI Security Standards Council

Award-Winning Creative Efforts Include Video, Podcasts, and Website
Virtual, Inc., a leading provider of professional services to technology consortia, standards organizations and professional societies, today announced that it has received several prestigious marketing communications awards for projects accomplished on behalf of its client, the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC).
"Our creative and production teams work closely with clients to understand their needs and goals, then develop the perfect vehicles to convey these important messages in a variety of media. We're very pleased that our endeavors to tell the PCI SSC story and help it connect with its audiences have been recognized with top honors from industry competitions," said Stacey Comito, Senior Vice President, Marketing Communications, Virtual, Inc.
The recent awards include:
Video Production
- Platinum Viddy Award for "PCI SSC 2021 Global Community Forum: Opening Video"
- Platinum AVA Digital Award for "PCI SSC 2021 Global Community Forum: Opening Video"
Website
Podcast Series
"In our ongoing mission to help secure payment data, PCI SSC has developed a strategic partnership with Virtual. Virtual's talented and professional creative service teams worked closely with us to develop and deliver these award-winning projects, and we are all very proud to see these efforts honored at the highest levels," said Alicia Malone, Senior Manager, Public Relations for the PCI Security Standards Council.
About Virtual, Inc.
Virtual is a professional services firm that enables organizations to achieve their goals and make a mark on the world. Whether helping an organization go from zero to 800 corporate members in a mere 18 months, creating and facilitating the adoption of digital payment standards around the world, or extending the reach and impact of an international group dedicated to curing prostate and breast cancer, Virtual provides strategic advisory and execution services that drive real results for technology consortia, standards groups and associations that are forming, growing or changing.
Virtual was recently named again to The Boston Globe's "Top Places to Work" list, and the firm has been named three times to Inc. Magazine's list of 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. Virtual is accredited by the AMC Institute, the global trade group that represents the association management industry.
For more information about Virtual, Inc., visit www.virtualinc.com, or call +1 781-246-0500.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005205/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
