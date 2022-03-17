HUVR Welcomes Ghost Robotics to their Partner Network

Ingest, Manage and Monetize Inspection Data from Quadrupedal Robots Simply and Efficiently

HUVRdata, Inc. (HUVR), creators of the first purpose-built inspection data management platform (IDMP), welcomes Ghost Robotics Corporation (Ghost Robotics) into the HUVR Partner Network (HPN).

Ghost Robotics has been supplying the government with robust quadruped technology for many years now, and sought a platform that could allow them to provide similar services to private companies. By partnering with HUVR, the two companies are enabling new industries to utilize military-grade hardware to gather asset inspection information and seamlessly import it into the HUVR IDMP. Deployed globally by the largest energy producers and industrial manufacturers, HUVR allows customers to aggregate, analyze and automate visual and quantitative inspection data from field technicians, handheld devices, sensors and robots, now including Ghost Robotics' quadrupeds.

Bob Baughman, CEO of HUVR, stated, "We all love to see technology like this in videos, but enabling our customers to deploy military-grade quadruped robots to conduct inspections in harsh environments in order to keep individuals safe feels like realizing a promise made about the future."

HUVR has been transforming the way industrial equipment owners and inspection companies effectively manage and perform inspections on critical components of heavy industry for many years, enabling immediate ROI and improved production KPIs. By partnering with HUVR—whose platform can merge data from any source—Ghost Robotics is allowing customers to efficiently plan, manage, collect data and generate findings, as well as create reports and analytics from quadruped inspections so that they stay compliant, maximize reliability and increase operational excellence.

About Ghost Robotics

ROBOTS THAT FEEL THE WORLD™

Ghost Robotics develops unstoppable, agile and all-weather autonomous 4-leg robots (quadrupedal or Q-UGVs) offering superior operability over wheeled and tracked devices on unstructured terrain in rough and demanding environments.

VISION™ Series

For a broad range of inspection, asset management, security and scientific applications for industrial manufacturing, infrastructure, mining, oil & gas and other natural resource enterprises, as well as military and public safety applications.

Ghost Robotics is privately held and backed by institutional and individual angel investors. For more information, visit https://www.ghostrobotics.io/

About HUVRdata

HUVRdata is the first purpose-built Inspection Data Management Platform (IDMP). Created in the cloud, the mobile-connected HUVR Platform enables the aggregation, analysis and automation of visual and quantitative inspection data from any device, sensor, robot or field technician. The largest energy producers and the most specialized inspection service providers have realized immediate ROI using HUVR to plan inspections, manage work, ingest data, assess findings and generate analytical reports – from any workflow. Industrial asset owners finally have a simple and easy way to visualize infrastructure health, ensuring compliance, reliability and operational excellence. For more information visit https://www.huvrdata.com/

